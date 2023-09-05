The Arrival of the New 2024 Subaru Crosstrek in Puerto Rico: A Combination of Safety, Design, and Performance

Subaru de Puerto Rico Introduces the New 2024 Crosstrek with Enhanced Safety and Design Features

Puerto Rico, [Date] – Subaru de Puerto Rico has announced the much-anticipated arrival of the all-new 2024 Crosstrek to the island. Boasting numerous improvements in safety and design, this model combines the versatility of a compact design with the performance of an SUV, highlighting Subaru’s renowned symmetrical all-wheel drive.

The exterior design of the new Crosstrek has been revamped to exude a sporty and robust appearance, while the interior space has been optimized to offer enhanced comfort for both the driver and passengers. Notably, the latest generation of the “Eyesight” system is one of the key innovations in the Crosstrek. Equipped with a third wide-angle monocular camera, this system provides more accurate object recognition, expanding the vehicle’s accident prevention capabilities.

Subaru de Puerto Rico shared that the Premium model of the Crosstrek is equipped with the powerful BOXER 2.0 engine, delivering an impressive 152 horsepower and up to 36 miles per gallon of performance. On the other hand, the Sport models, featuring a sporty yellow exterior and interior badging, and the Limited models, equipped with a Harman-Kardon premium sound system, are powered by BOXER 2.5 engines, producing up to 182 horsepower and 34 miles per gallon.

All models of the 2024 Crosstrek are equipped with the “SI-Drive” performance drive system, an eight-speed Lineartronic automatic transmission with manual gear shifting, “Active Torque Vectoring,” and Subaru’s signature “Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive” with X-MODE.

In other news, the construction of Subaru’s new dealership in Mayagüez is progressing smoothly, according to Lilliam Portalatín, Director of Sales, Corporate Fleets, and Marketing for Subaru in Puerto Rico. With an investment of approximately $300,000, the concept of this establishment will be a boutique, offering a unique car-buying experience to customers.

Located on Méndez Vigo Avenue, the dealership marks Subaru’s return to Mayagüez and aims to cater to the growing market demand for motor vehicles in the western zone. Currently, Subaru is only present on Kennedy Avenue in San Juan and at the Metro Plaza shopping center in Caguas.

Portalatín emphasized that Subaru’s brand allure attracts local clients and investors who are enticed by the benefits offered under Law 60, also known as the Incentives Code. Clients are drawn to Subaru vehicles’ exceptional performance on various terrains and weather conditions.

The new dealership anticipates generating 12 direct jobs and expects to sell between 150 and 180 units annually. As of July, Subaru had already sold 148 units in Puerto Rico, representing a 33% increase compared to the same period in 2022, as reported by the United Group of Car Importers (GUIA).

Subaru’s growth is not limited to Puerto Rico; the brand has also recorded a commendable increase in its sales in the United States. In the first seven months of 2023, Subaru sold 304,092 units, reflecting a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.

The 2024 Crosstrek is now available for test drives and purchase at select Subaru dealerships across Puerto Rico. Customers can experience its enhanced safety features, dynamic design, and remarkable performance firsthand.

About Subaru de Puerto Rico:

Subaru de Puerto Rico is a well-established automotive brand known for its commitment to safety, performance, and innovation. With a strong presence in the Puerto Rican market, Subaru continues to captivate customers with its diverse range of vehicles that are well-suited to the unique terrain and weather conditions found on the island.

For more information, please visit [Subaru de Puerto Rico’s official website].