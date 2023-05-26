The Art of Baking: Meet with the Italian Pavilion at BAKERYCHINA 2023 – Economic Observation Network – Professional Financial News Website

On May 22, 2023, the 25th Bakery China kicked off as scheduled at the Shanghai Hongqiao National Convention and Exhibition Center. The scene was crowded with people and it was very lively.

As the world‘s leading exhibition serving the entire industry value chain of the baking and sugar products market, Bakery China is committed to providing an international, diversified and professional business communication platform for exhibitors from all over the world, and promoting the development of the international baking industry. All-round development and progress.

At the opening ceremony, the chief representative of the Shanghai Representative Office of the Italian Foreign Trade Commission—Augusto Di Giacinto (Di Jiaqing) came to the opening scene and, together with the Italian exhibitors, presented Italian exhibitors Good wishes.

In this exhibition, the Italian Pavilion is the only national pavilion that will appear in the 2023 China International Bakery Exhibition.

On May 23, the Italian Foreign Trade Commission brought ASSOFOODTEC – the Italian Food Production, Processing, Preservation Machinery and Manufacturers Association (the association is ANIMA CONFINDUSTRIA – a member of the Federation of Italian Machinery and Engineering Industry Associations) and a number of Italian companies. A grand and wonderful ribbon-cutting ceremony was successfully held in the Italian National Pavilion.

The long-term friendly trade and technical exchanges between China and Italy are inseparable from the long-term unremitting efforts of the Trade Commission and the Consulate. Including Tiziana D’Angelo Antija, Consul General of the Consulate General of Italy in Shanghai, Augusto Di Giacinto (Di Jiaqing), Chief Representative of the Shanghai Representative Office of the Italian Foreign Trade Commission, Executive Director of the China Bakery and Sugar Industry Association Chairman Zhu Nianlin and Reed Sinopharm Deputy General Manager Li Chao attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and delivered an opening speech.

During this exhibition, the Italian Pavilion brought a wonderful visual feast and high-quality professional machinery to the Chinese market.

Wonderful opening Exchange and learn from each other

The Italian Foreign Trade Council has been working to strengthen the relationship between Italy and China and promote business and economic development between the two countries.

Tiziana D’Angelo Antija, Consul General of the Italian Consulate General in Shanghai, said: “I am very grateful to Italian companies for coming to China after the epidemic. Italian cuisine is world-famous. As an industrialized country, the export of machinery and equipment is also one of Italy’s strengths.

China is also a country of gourmet food. In the field of baking, companies from the two countries have great potential for cooperation. I would like to thank the organizers of Bakery China, the Italian Foreign Trade Council for its organization and support, and the Italian exhibitors.

Augusto Di Giacinto (Di Jiaqing), chief representative of the Shanghai Representative Office of the Italian Foreign Trade Commission, said that the Chinese market has huge potential and has high requirements for food quality, so it is important to organize Chinese companies to visit Italy For the exhibition, the relationship between China and Italy should be strengthened. I believe that Italian companies will do better in the Chinese market. Hope to help more Italian companies expand the Chinese market.

Zhu Nianlin, executive director of China Bakery and Sugar Products Industry Association, said: I sincerely thank the Italian Foreign Trade Commission for organizing enterprises to participate in this exhibition. To make a good product, you need to use good raw materials and good machinery and equipment. As the Consul General and the chief representative said, Chinese companies should also learn a lot from Italy. Now many baking machines in China are Italian brands.

After the ceremony, the leaders of the Italian Consulate in Shanghai, together with the chief representative and deputy representative of the Italian Foreign Trade Commission, visited all the Italian baking machinery companies that came to China to participate in the exhibition.

Stunning appearance of Italian baking machinery

It is understood that a total of 7 Italian machinery and equipment related companies participated in the Italian Pavilion of this bakery exhibition under the joint organization of the Italian Foreign Trade Commission and the Italian Food Production, Processing, Preservation Machinery and Manufacturers Association.

For a long time, the Italian baking, confectionary and pasta machinery industry has been known for its professionalism, high quality, creativity and diversified production, and is mainly composed of small and medium-sized enterprises that can provide customized solutions for Chinese customers. This time they entered the Bakery China exhibition again to fully demonstrate their rich experience and cutting-edge technology in the professional field, share new development achievements, and seek a new future for the industry.

WAICO is a group jointly established by various leading companies in the field of baking equipment in Italy. The company CEO Paulo Zunino said at the exhibition hall that WAICO specializes in the production of baking equipment for different scales from factories to bakeries. “Our products are a complete series, including small models (10 kg) to large models (800 kg).” Paulo Zunino said that the overall design of the company’s products is scientific, simple and easy to operate. The interface is so simplified that bakers around the world can easily use it.

In addition, WAICO pays attention to the appearance design of the products while paying attention to the local market. According to reports, the company has jointly developed products with partners including China on a global scale. “Whether China, Europe and the United States, or the world, all pursue the ultimate quality.” Paulo Zunino said that at this exhibition, he found that the demand for technology in the Chinese market is constantly upgrading, and this will also become the future One of the market trends.

At this exhibition, many companies said that the Chinese market has a huge space, and they look forward to promoting their products in the Chinese market, and they are full of expectations for the future of the Chinese market.

“Many Chinese products are now going to Europe and the world. They hope to expand their business and develop new markets. Similarly, many Italian and European entrepreneurs, including us, also hope to explore opportunities in the Chinese market.” Asia Pacific Regional Manager of VENIX Victor Domenech said.

As a young company, although the company has not been established for a long time, in the ten years since its establishment, Victor Domenech said that the company’s sales, product quality, and brand have all developed rapidly.

The Italian baking industry has a long history. High-quality Italian pastries and other bakery products are popular all over the world. With the in-depth development of business and economy between Italy and China, more and more Italian baking machinery has entered the Chinese market, and These Italian companies also bring high-quality, high-quality Italian baking, sugar manufacturing and bakery products to the Chinese market.

From 2017 to 2021, China‘s bakery machinery market has grown from RMB 3.1 billion to RMB 4.1 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7.5%. According to the data, it is estimated that by 2026, China‘s baking machinery market will reach 6 billion yuan, with a five-year compound growth rate of 7.9%.

At the same time, more and more Italian bakery products are recognized and paid attention to by the public. Italy has become China‘s third largest source of imports of baking machinery, and its import value will increase by 54.8% year-on-year in 2022.

Victor Domenech said that European companies have many years of production experience, which makes these companies more advantageous in product research and development, design, especially in the field of product innovation. “In the future, the products produced by some domestic design manufacturers will develop rapidly in terms of design concepts and technology research and development, but it may take some time.”