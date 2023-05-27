Home » The Aston Martin DB12 Launch Edition auctioned for 1.5 million euros
The Aston Martin DB12 Launch Edition auctioned for 1.5 million euros

by admin

by admin
The Aston Martin DB12 Launch Edition auctioned for 1.5 million euros

The very first Aston Martin DB12 was bought for US$1,600,000 (€1.5m) in a star-studded charity auction at the amfAR Gala Cannes.

The prestigious gala event at the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc was one of the highlights of the Cannes International Film Festival and was attended by notable personalities from the worlds of entertainment, art and fashion, including Grammy Award-winning host Queen Latifa, actors Rebel Wilson and Fan Bingbing and models Sara Sampaio, Bianca Balti, Heidi Klum, Stella Maxwell and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Guests include Aston Martin, actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick and the German athlete Alice Schmidt.

La DB12presented at the auction by Eva Longoria and James Marden, was the undisputed star of the evening, surpassing all estimates and raising a staggering sum of money to support the work of the foundation for AIDS research.

