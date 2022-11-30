Source: Jintou.com

According to the price monitoring data of SunSirs, as of November 28, 2022, the reference price of domestic n-propanol is 8,550 yuan/ton, which is 134 yuan higher than that on November 1 (the reference price of n-propanol is 8,416 yuan/ton). Yuan/ton, an increase of 1.58%.

It can be seen from the data monitoring chart of SunSirs that in November (11.1-11.28), the domestic n-propanol market as a whole showed a trend of fluctuating between ups and downs. In the first ten days of November, the domestic n-propanol market did not fluctuate much, and it was mainly operated by range adjustment. At the beginning of the month, affected by logistics and other factors, the shipment of n-propanol market was slow, the spot circulation was less and the raw materials were up to give some support. The market price of n-propanol in Shandong rose slightly. On November 4, the n-propanol market price reference 8566 yuan / ton, an increase of 1.78% in four days. After the recovery of logistics and transportation, the market price of n-propanol experienced a slight correction in the overall fluctuation. In the first half of the year, the market as a whole rose by 0.79%.

In late November, the n-propanol market experienced rapid ups and downs. The high price of raw materials has given support to the cost of n-propanol, and the positive macro news has boosted the mentality of the industry. The confidence of the industry has increased, and the market price of n-propanol has risen rapidly. The support is average, the continuation of rigid demand procurement, and the loose support given by the fluctuation of the raw material market. Near the end of the month, the center of gravity of the n-propanol market has fallen. As of November 28, the market price of n-propanol in Shandong is around 8,000-8,550 yuan/ton The market price of n-propanol in Nanjing is around 9000-9500 yuan/ton. The price of n-propanol market is quite different, dealers in various places still have reservations about the price, and the price is not easy to monitor, so the specific negotiation situation may be different, and there are differences in each region. Shipping status.

Forecast of the future market trend of n-propanol

At present, the demand in the downstream market of n-propanol remains stable, with on-demand procurement mainly, the atmosphere of new orders and inquiries is light, and the atmosphere of procurement is general. The n-propanol data analyst of SunSirs believes that in the short term, the domestic n-propanol market will be mainly adjusted in multiple intervals, and more attention should be paid to the news changes on the supply and demand side for the specific trend.

(Article source: SunSir)

