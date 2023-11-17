The “Attraction Team” was born in Piedmont, a tool to encourage investments

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the current scenario of great political and economic uncertainty, with winds of recession affecting all geographies and slowing down business investments, initiatives that allow us to deploy all the necessary tools to react quickly to this difficult situation are of great importance. An example of this is the Attraction Team for investments in Piedmont – already operational but officially presented today.

It is a unique and interdisciplinary access point, of an institutional nature, to support the needs of new investors. An operational system, whose governance will be directed by the Piedmont Region, with the support of its instrumental bodies of competence (Ceipiemonte Foreign Center for Internationalization, the regional finance company Finpiemonte and the Piedmont Work Agency) and the involvement of local authorities, of universities and the main stakeholders of the productive world

A “single interlocution” tool that will allow companies interested in investing in Piedmont to overcome the many typically Italian administrative complications that “hold back investments in our country more than taxes”, assures the president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio.

In Piedmont 1,300 groups with foreign capital

A tool to increase and strengthen the attractiveness of a territory that has all it takes to meet the needs of large and small companies. This is demonstrated by the fact that 10% of foreign direct investments made in Italy are concentrated in Piedmont, with 1,300 companies with foreign capital, 150 thousand employees, an added value of almost 12 billion euros and 46 billion euros in turnover. In the last two years, the Piedmont Region has launched 37 attraction projects, for an invested value of over 500 million euros, bringing companies such as Coca Cola, Cartier, Bulgari or Google Cloud to the territory.

In addition to the economic contribution, the Piedmont Region supports companies that want to invest by helping them in defining the proposal and in dialogue with national institutions. There is also an Attraction Fund, aimed at small and medium-sized companies, which began operating with the 2014-20 European programming and was reopened with the 2021-2027 programming last 5 October. We are working not only on attraction in the strict sense (to bring companies to Piedmont that do not have an office here), but also on the reshoring of production activities or research and innovation centers of those who have disinvested over time to go elsewhere, and on initiatives of retention.

Share this: Facebook

X

