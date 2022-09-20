On September 19, four A-share express companies, SF Express, Yuantong, Yunda and Shentong, successively released their operating results for August.

The reporter of “Daily Economic News” noted that, continuing the growth of last month, Shentong Express (SZ002468, stock price of 11.67 yuan, market value of 17.864 billion yuan) has the highest growth rate of revenue and piece volume in August, and the express service business income in August was 29.62 100 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 66.36%; completed business volume of 1.226 billion votes, a year-on-year increase of 34.26%. And Yunda (SZ002120, stock price 17.41 yuan, market value 50.528 billion yuan) business volume in August was 1.488 billion votes, down 2.43% year-on-year, but Yunda still ranked first among the four A-share companies in terms of business volume in August.

It is worth mentioning that in August, the four companies have increased their single-ticket revenue to varying degrees. Tongda express companies have increased by about 20% year-on-year, and Yunda’s single-ticket revenue has increased the most year-on-year and month-on-month.

In terms of the overall express delivery market, data from the State Post Bureau shows that in August, the business volume of national express delivery service enterprises completed 9.43 billion pieces in August, a year-on-year increase of 4.9%; business income reached 88.39 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%.

After the off-season of express delivery in July and August, the traditional e-commerce promotion Double 11 is approaching, and the express delivery market will also usher in a critical period of performance recovery in the second half of the year. According to the China Express Development Index report, the stable growth of express delivery in August was mainly due to the rapid recovery of express delivery scale in key regions.

On the whole, express delivery prices have been rising steadily, and the competitive environment has improved, but it takes a long time for the industry to clear, and the competition for market share continues. In particular, SF Express Holdings (SZ002352, stock price of 49.03 yuan, market value of 240 billion yuan) officially announced its brand in early September, and its network coverage has reached a certain scale, pointing directly to the hinterland of Tongda.

In August, only Yunda’s business volume fell, and Shentong created the largest share in a single month since its listing.

Continuing the increase in last month’s performance, Shentong’s express service revenue and business volume growth in August was again the highest among the four. It is worth mentioning that Shentong’s market share in August reached 13%, setting a monthly record since its listing in December 2016.

Yunda’s express service business revenue in August was 3.904 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24.81%; the completed business volume was 1.488 billion votes, a year-on-year decrease of 2.43%, making it the only company among the four companies with a year-on-year decline in business volume. The reporter noticed that Yunda’s business volume also declined in April, May, and June. Yunda explained at the time that since April, the terminal delivery service of express delivery in individual regions has been affected to a certain extent.

Yunda’s business volume decline in August may also be affected by the Yiwu epidemic. Huachuang Transportation pointed out in the research report that due to the impact of the epidemic in Yiwu, the volume of industry pieces in August decreased by 2.2% month-on-month, SF Express increased by 2.3%, YTO increased by 0.9%, Shentong increased by 2.6%, and Yunda decreased by 6.2%.

Yuantong’s express product revenue in August was 3.830 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 30.44%. The completed business volume was 1.520 billion votes, a year-on-year increase of 10.14%. SF Express’s express logistics business achieved operating income of 14.7 billion yuan in August, a year-on-year increase of 10.47%; business volume was 942 million votes, a year-on-year increase of 9.15%. In addition, the supply chain and international business achieved operating income of 7.188 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 332.75%.

SF Express stated in the announcement that the total revenue of express logistics business, supply chain and international business in August increased by 46.23% year-on-year, mainly due to the steady growth of express logistics business, of which time-sensitive express maintained good growth and healthy product structure; due to the merger of Jiajia In terms of revenue from logistics-related businesses, the company’s supply chain and international business revenue increased by 332.75% year-on-year.

Huafu Securities Research Report pointed out that under the current macro background, e-commerce express delivery with mandatory consumption attributes has certain defensive capabilities. The impact of the epidemic on express transportation has certain characteristics of delayed compensation, which will hurt real e-commerce demand. Limited; and in the supply-side price war intensity shifting, the express delivery industry has entered the inflection point of free cash flow creation.

How will the e-commerce express delivery pattern of Jitu go to sea and Feng.com’s official announcement change?

At the beginning of September, Feng.com officially announced that the brand was unveiled on the entire network. As a brand that benchmarks against the economical express delivery market, SF Express has independent licenses and business qualifications. According to the 2022 semi-annual report released by SF Express not long ago, Feng.com has completed the coverage of 19 provinces, 229 cities and 2 municipalities directly under the Central Government, and has operated 1,671 franchise outlets.

It is worth mentioning that Feng.com and SF Express’s direct-operated network are in a strategic synergy and business integration relationship. On the sales side, Fengwang takes advantage of the density of township coverage at the end of the franchise to help the fresh agricultural product delivery business; on the branch line, it promotes branch line financing in 76 cities, and reuses directly-operated branch line resources to increase Fengwang’s bulk cargo shifts, and franchisees are nearby. Pick up goods at directly-operated outlets, etc., shorten the distance of branch lines of Fengwang, and improve the loading rate of branch lines. There is also a synergistic relationship at the transit and delivery ends.

Express logistics expert Zhao Xiaomin said in an interview with the “Daily Economic News” WeChat that Fengwang’s task this year is to complete the national layout, and there will be a process of accelerating the increase in volume next year. “At present, the e-commerce express delivery market is also starting to accelerate differentiation this year, and it will eventually show a result next year and the next year,” he added.

Regarding the future direction of each company, Zhao Xiaomin told reporters that Zhongtong is now taking advantage of market share to accelerate upstream and downstream expansion and product improvement; YTO is taking advantage of aviation resources to improve its premium capability. Take a differentiated path in the franchise express and e-commerce market.

“Yunda shows no signs of stopping the decline. Shentong is in a period of internal change and needs to be observed continuously. In particular, Shentong’s follow-up profit indicators, liabilities, and cash flow, including whether there will be unexpected events, will have a corresponding impact on its operations. ‘ he continued.

As for Jitu after winning Best Express, Zhao Xiaomin believes that after winning Best Express, from the perspective of market integration, there has not really been a situation that exceeded market expectations. On the one hand, its establishment time is relatively short, and on the other hand, its business model is not much different from Tongda Department in essence. What’s more important is Jitu’s advantage in channels, but after two years of development, the remaining geometry of this advantage needs further observation.

“At this stage, Jitu still needs to use its scale and valuation to be listed as soon as possible, but it is hopeless to be listed this year.” He judged this.

However, on August 26, Jitu International officially released Jitu Wangbao products. Relying on Jitu International’s advantages in cross-border full-link resources, it provides cross-border price concessions and stable timeliness for domestic customers who send to Europe and the United States. Small and light delivery service.

Originally born in overseas markets, Jitu continues to develop overseas business, and the outside world‘s association with Pinduoduo going overseas may give the market a new round of imagination in the future.

In the new channel of live e-commerce, Jingdong Express is also making great strides to compete for the market. Just on September 19, Jingdong Express announced that it has recently joined the Douyin e-commerce “Yin Demand Delivery” service, which will provide Douyin users with delivery services such as door-to-door delivery. The JD Logistics semi-annual report shows that as of June 30, 2022, JD Logistics has served more than 10,000 merchants on the Douyin e-commerce platform; in addition, JD Logistics Express and other standardized products have grown by 41.6% year-on-year.

It is not difficult to see that everyone is sticking to their main business chassis and exploring outwards, but now, looking for new growth points and the next step with certainty, everyone needs to take a bigger step. Soon.

