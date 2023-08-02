The auto giant Zf: “Too many false promises about the electric car”

The electric car fills up, but promises not kept. And Tesla, ended up in the crosshairs of the US authorities for having inflated the data on the autonomy of the cars, up to new players that are making room in the green market, it’s all a flourishing of amazing announcements which then, in practice, they do flop.

To say it is not just any technician, perhaps fond of the endothermic engine, but Holger Klein, CEO of ZFthe third largest automotive supplier in the world, with a turnover of approx 42 billion dollars. Klein explained that Elon Musk, many of the historic houses that are being converted on draft, but also, for example, Lucid, Neo or Xpeng, marketing and sales pursue the latest technology and as quickly as possible. And in this rush to advertise they are also willing to offer their customers i unreliable devices.

The first one to announce wins

“If the latest innovation that is announced – said the CEO of ZF – it does not prove to be stable and reliable, somehow that’s okay“. “And this is a wrong approach. And very different – ​​she added – from what a German premium brand must have, from which high standards are expected ”. “When you turn to a startup, customers want a particular type of car and its particular function – she adds – and are willing to accept some shortcomings. But enough is enough.”

Honesty pays off in the end

“It’s a big mistake also for suppliers to accept this push from manufacturers a change their development and control processes of quality – Klein reiterated -. A downward drift that ZF has no intention of following in terms of quality. That said, Klein also added that the idea of ​​creating a generation of customers that are more tolerant of bugs and errors that still need to be fixed will ultimately prove to be loser.

Il gruppo Zf is is most famous for the automatic transmissions eight-speed used on traditional cars of all major brands, from BMW to Audi via Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Volkswagen, Dodge and Rolls-Royce. But, the Friedrichshafen company develops and produces everything from seat belt airbagsfrom advanced driver assistance systems to electric powertrains. And it is precisely by analyzing the different relationship it has with the world of endothermic and that of the green car that he formulated his complaint.

The CEO admits that in the past theautomotive industry has remained a little too “closed in its own walls”. And only the arrival of competitors like Tesla or others has forced the automotive world to take new paths. “This explosion of creativityto me, is certainly a positive fact – concluded Klein – but when it is speed controls everything then something is wrong“.

