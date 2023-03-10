© Reuters The auto market is rolling in! Auto subsidies and price cuts have swept across the country. Nearly 30 brands have announced price cuts



Zhitong Finance APP learned that recently, the super big promotion in Hubei has triggered heated discussions in the car circle. According to a media report on March 6, “The highest subsidy is 90,000 yuan, and Hubei has introduced the strongest government-enterprise car purchase subsidy policy”, which aroused strong repercussions. After that, a wave of car price cuts in the name of subsidies swept the country, and major car companies followed suit.

First of all, Hubei Province took the lead in launching a new round of government-enterprise subsidies for car purchases. Dongfeng Citroen, Dongfeng Peugeot, Dongfeng Nissan, Dongfeng Honda, and Dongfeng Fengshen under Dongfeng Motor participated in this round of car purchase subsidies. The subsidies ranged from 5,000 yuan to 90,000 yuan. , valid from March 1st to March 31st. Take the Dongfeng Citroen C6 co-creation version with a guide price of 211,900 yuan as an example. After comprehensive government and enterprise subsidies, it only needs 121,900 yuan, and the subsidy amount is as high as 90,000 yuan. Under the large subsidy, many Dongfeng brand dealership stores were overcrowded, and the order volume soared.

Many places have introduced policies to stimulate automobile consumption

In fact, this wave of car price cuts is related to the recent sluggish car consumption. According to data released by the Passenger Federation on the 7th, preliminary statistics show that the retail sales of passenger cars in February reached 1.364 million units, a year-on-year increase of 9%, and an increase of 6% from the previous month. %, since the beginning of this year, a total of 2.657 million vehicles have been retailed, a year-on-year decrease of 21%.

At the same time, judging from the January data, the main data showed a significant year-on-year decline. In this regard, the agency pointed out that its main new energy vehicle subsidy policy has declined, and at the same time, it has been affected by factors such as obvious market price fluctuations.

Therefore, under this background, many places in my country have successively introduced policies to stimulate automobile consumption. In addition to Hubei Province, there is also Beijing this year. Guangdong, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Sichuan, Shanxi, Henan, Heilongjiang, Yunnan, Hainan and other provinces and cities have also launched car promotion activities.

Beijing launched the continuation of car replacement subsidy activities at the end of February, and pointed out that from March 1 to August 31, it will continue to implement the subsidy policy for replacing passenger cars with new energy vehicles. This year’s subsidy standards and methods are consistent with last year.

Guangzhou, Guangdong Province has issued a special policy to promote automobile consumption, and continues to implement the direct allocation of new energy indicators. In the first half of this year, an additional 30,000 energy-saving vehicles will be allocated for incremental indicators; Individual consumers of cars will be given elimination subsidies; the total subsidy for preferential car purchases in Zhuhai High-tech Zone is 10 million yuan, and both fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles can participate.

Shandong Province has also introduced a series of measures to promote car consumption. In the first half of this year, 200 million yuan in car consumption coupons will be issued to support consumers to buy new energy passenger cars, fuel passenger cars, and scrapped old cars to buy new cars. There are three types of car purchases. Coupons of up to 6,000 yuan, 5,000 yuan, and 7,000 yuan will be issued respectively.

Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Passenger Association, said that this round of large subsidies jointly implemented by the government and enterprises in Hubei is a powerful measure to reverse the sluggish car sales and cause a huge change in consumer choices in the market. “The car purchase subsidy policies issued by various regions will form a stable and strong support for the auto market in the first quarter, which can better release the consumption potential of consumers and help increase sales in the short term.”

Tesla started a “price war” and nearly 30 brands announced price cuts

On the other hand, in January this year, Tesla took the lead in launching a “price war” in the new energy vehicle market, with a discount of up to 20%, which has also become the main reason for the wave of car price cuts.

Xiaopeng Motors announced in mid-January that it will launch a new year new price system for its G3i/P5/P7 and other new energy vehicle models.

Weilai Automobile also recently released the “Limited Time Preferential Car Purchase Plan in February 2023”. Taking the 2022 ES6 sports version with an original price of 436,400 yuan as an example (including NOMI, NIO Pilot, and augmented reality suits), excluding various superimposed discounts and The policy subsidy can be reduced to 329,460 yuan in the end.

At the end of February this year, there were media reports that BYD launched “the first price cut this year”. On March 9, BYD Auto’s official Weibo posted again that the two main models of BYD Ocean.com, Song PLUS and Seal, launched special limited-time marketing activities. It is understood that BYD Song PLUS car series can enjoy 88 yuan to deduct 6888 yuan of car purchases, and 88 yuan of seals can enjoy 88 yuan of 8888 yuan of car purchases. The activity lasts until March 31.

Recently, BMW’s pure electric model BMW i3 has launched preferential promotions. According to dealers in several BMW 4S stores, the maximum discount rate can reach 100,000 yuan. According to media reports, in December last year, the BMW i3 started the “tears big sale” mode. Therefore, in 2022, the sales volume of the BMW i3 in China will be 13,000, of which the sales volume in December 2022 will be as high as 6,140, ​​accounting for almost 10,000 vehicles. It’s halfway through the year.

In addition, a picture of “2023 Audi Brand Car Purchase Activities for SAIC Volkswagen Employees” was also circulated on the Internet, giving employees car purchase discounts of 70,000 to 160,000 yuan for three products under Audi. In response, Audi responded: “Employees’ in-app purchases are true, and information leakage is being strictly investigated. If employees are qualified to resell, once discovered, they will be investigated to the end.”

Both Audi and BMW have joined this “car price war” in different ways and at different times, and Mercedes-Benz, which is also a BBA, is naturally not immune. Recently, it was reported that “Mercedes-Benz C-class cars in Beijing have been reduced in price by 110,000 yuan.” In this regard, the reporter contacted the relevant 4S store as a consumer, and the other party said: “It’s fake, whoever posted the picture, you can buy it from whoever it is.” According to I understand that currently, Mercedes-Benz 4S stores in Beijing offer discounts of around 60,000 yuan for Mercedes-Benz C-class cars, and around 50,000 yuan for E-class cars.

According to statistics from the Red Star Capital Bureau, at least 30 auto brands have participated in the price war, with a maximum discount of more than 100,000 yuan. The initiators of the price war include different entities such as car companies and regional dealers, and the methods of price reduction include direct price reduction, cash, insurance subsidies and other forms.

The price reduction of lithium battery raw materials is the confidence for new energy car companies to reduce prices

Liu Hao, an analyst in the auto industry, said that the National VI B emission standards, which will be fully implemented by the end of June this year, will force some fuel vehicles to be cleared. The price reduction of lithium battery raw materials is the confidence for new energy car companies to reduce prices.

On March 9, according to the data released by Shanghai Steel Union, the quotations of some lithium battery materials fell today, and the battery grade lithium carbonate fell by 6,000 yuan/ton, with an average price of 367,000 yuan/ton. Li Xiang judged that the price of lithium carbonate will be stable at 200,000-300,000 yuan per ton for a long time. Li Bin, the founder of Weilai, predicted that the price of lithium carbonate is expected to drop to 200,000 yuan/ton in the fourth quarter.

The prices of battery raw materials such as nickel, cobalt, and manganese have also declined to varying degrees. The industry predicts that by the end of this year, the price of power batteries may drop to 350 yuan or even lower. Based on this calculation, the cost of a 100-degree battery pack can be reduced by 35,000 yuan, and that of an 80-degree battery pack can be reduced by 20,000 yuan.

Li Xiang, chairman of Ideal Automobile, said that the gross profit rate of 20 points is the minimum gross profit rate for the long-term and healthy development of the company. At present, the gross profit margin of Tesla and BYD is more than 20 points, which gives them the confidence to cut prices. Musk revealed on March 1 that the manufacturing cost of Tesla’s next-generation models will be reduced by another 50%.