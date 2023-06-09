The auto market picked up in May, and new energy vehicles accelerated the erosion of the share of fuel vehicles-Sina Automobile

According to the data released by the Passenger Federation on June 8, the retail sales of the passenger car market reached 1.742 million in May this year, a year-on-year increase of 28.6% and a month-on-month increase of 7.3%. In the first five months of this year, retail sales of passenger vehicles reached 7.632 million units, a year-on-year increase of 4.2%.

There are two main reasons for the growth of the auto market. One is that the popularity of promotional prices since March has gradually subsided, but the sales promotion is still at a high level. Second, this year’s Shanghai Auto Show has become a powerful platform to promote the exchange of domestic auto technology progress and auto consumption. The addition of new products, various promotional activities such as auto shows in various places and the issuance of consumer coupons have a good effect on boosting consumer confidence. In addition, with the clear information on the deferred sales of China VI B inventory, the market sentiment has further stabilized, and retail sales have remained relatively prosperous.

The new energy vehicle market continued its growth trend. In May, the wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached 673,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 59.4% and a month-on-month increase of 11.5%. Since the beginning of this year, a total of 2.778 million vehicles have been wholesaled, a year-on-year increase of 46.5%. In May, the wholesale penetration rate of new energy vehicle manufacturers reached 33.7%, an increase of 7.2 percentage points from the 26.5% penetration rate in the same period last year. The rapid development of the new energy vehicle market is accelerating to seize the market share of fuel vehicles.

The Passenger Association predicts that the sales volume of new energy passenger vehicles in my country this year will be 8.5 million, and the sales volume of passenger vehicles in the narrow sense will be 23.5 million. The penetration rate of new energy vehicles is expected to reach 36%.

It is worth noting that the market share of entry-level passenger cars continues to shrink, and the current trend of consumption upgrades in the Chinese auto market is still obvious. From January to May this year, the proportion of sales of cars priced at less than 50,000 yuan fell to 3.5%, and the sales share of cars priced at 50,000 to 100,000 yuan fell to 17.9%. Obviously, new energy vehicles are still growing. The sales of high-end models above 300,000 yuan are still rising, and the proportion of sales has increased from 5.7% in 2017 to 14%.

In the past few years, the electric vehicle market once showed a market structure of “small in the middle and large at both ends”, with electric vehicles at the high and low ends accounting for the majority. What has changed since last year is that the market size of small electric vehicles has shrunk, and the sales of electric vehicles in the middle price zone have increased rapidly.

In the past year, in the 200,000 to 300,000 yuan price segment market segment, the proportion of new energy vehicle sales has increased from 35% to 43%. The share of fuel vehicles continued to decline, from 65% to 57%.

The “200,000 to 300,000 yuan mid-to-high-end car market user preference insight analysis” recently released by Dongchedi shows that the 200,000-300,000 mid-to-high-end segment has become the biggest battlefield for new energy and fuel vehicles. On the one hand, the overall share of new energy vehicles has increased rapidly, and the basic market of fuel vehicles has been severely squeezed; Many models such as , Geely and Wenjie are gathered here. There will be many new cars on the market in the future, and the competition will intensify.

It is worth mentioning that Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Passenger Association, believes that although the current trend of new energy vehicles eroding the market share of fuel vehicles is becoming more and more intense, the development of new energy vehicles and fuel vehicles should not be simply opposed. Stabilizing the consumption of fuel vehicles is the key to stabilizing the auto market. Growth, especially the important basic guarantee for the stable development of new energy. At present, my country’s new energy vehicle industry is still in the critical early stage of development. Most new energy models have not yet formed a scale effect, and new energy businesses are generally in a state of loss. The development of new energy vehicles must consider stabilizing the economic benefits of the industry and achieving sustainable development.