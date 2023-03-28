Listen to the audio version of the article

Spring and the month of March have historically been important periods for the automobile: the Geneva Motor Show which, until the Covid tsunami of 2020, was the showcase moment with which the year of engines began and where it was understood what it would be was the direction of the car between models, technologies and strategies of the manufacturers. The Geneva Motor Show is no longer held, and its end well symbolizes the radical, irreversible and all-encompassing change that the automotive industry is facing with digitization and, above all, the Euro-imposed transition to electricity. And, in a sort of historical nemesis, just in the last few weeks the “ICE Ban” arrived, the ban on heat engines for 2035, voted by the European Parliament and the consequent ballet of distinctions and resistances, often quixotic, of some Countries which have acted as a counterpart to the position of “electro-Taliban” who sometimes confuse air quality and climate change. A definitive decision is still missing and every day hypotheses overlap about the inclusion of expensive e-fuels in the package, a solution that regularly sends environmental NGOs belonging to the church of lithium into fibrillation always and in any case.

Beyond this, and with all due respect to technological neutrality, let’s take one fact for granted: the future of the car will be electric. “without ifs and buts”. «It is certain that battery-powered vehicles represent the medium-term roadmap for the decarbonisation of private transport – says Dario Duse of AlixPartners. The technology and costs of battery-powered solutions are the most developed today but the maturity and sustainability, including economic sustainability (5,000 euro disadvantage only in terms of raw materials) are those of an initial phase (9% share in 2022). The question therefore is not “if”, but “when” and with what adoption curve so that sustainability is also such from an industrial point of view». It is a path written years and years ago, and which even recalls the dawn of the car which, it should be remembered, was born electric. And now with hundreds of billions lined up by the groups, a style about-face is unlikely «Sorry, we were joking, we realized that we unjustly massacred the car and even with an all-electric Europe, the planet cannot be saved if China and India don’t stop polluting the atmosphere with gigatons of CO2». It is also difficult to think that the mullahs of the green facade declare with open words that they don’t give a damn about battery-powered cars, what they want are car-free cities tailored to radical chic on pedals. «The solution for the long-term reduction of emissions will be – says Duse – a mix of technologies suitable for the different mobility needs, including internal combustion engines. And the reduction of the environmental impact – to be effective – cannot be separated from the renewal of the vehicle fleet. For better or for worse, the car is on its way to becoming the main object of the lithium economy, of the world where everything revolves around a lithium ion battery, almost always made in China. Even where one could do without it and be truly ecological. What is the sustainability of a rechargeable vacuum cleaner that stays a few meters from a plug but is considered indispensable and lasts a few years, or that of a shared scooter that rots on the street in less than a year? The lithium economy is not all roses, flowers and clean air. On the contrary. And then there is the question, repeatedly highlighted on our pages, of the competition from Chinese manufacturers who have been given the gift of closing the gap with the big Europeans, thanks to the construction simplification of e-cars and their domination of batteries, chips and raw materials. And now the big Chinese groups, where the effervescent Geely and Byd stand out, are ready to invade the old continent with dozens and dozens of lithium-ion models at the right time and with high technology. It is no coincidence that Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, but as president of Acea, the association of European car makers, has reiterated the alarm on the competition between Europe and China and on the unsustainable costs of complying with the Euro 7 legislation, which exacerbates the difficulties of the automotive industry and creates a further problem for free mobility with affordable cost vehicles. After all, the costs of the electric car are in the spotlight. According to AlixPartners. Commodities for traditional autos bottomed out at around $1,800 per vehicle (+25% over 2020), while bev commodities stood at $6,800 per vehicle, up 220% over 2020. Data that they cannot fail to create anxiety on the upper floors of houses, in dealers, fleet managers and motorists.