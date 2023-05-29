The average annual growth rate of investment exceeds 20%, and central enterprises increase the layout of emerging industries- Industry Observation- Market Information Network

“We must deeply understand the mission and tasks of state-owned central enterprises in the new era and new journey, go all out to develop strategic emerging industries, effectively improve the core competitiveness of enterprises, enhance core functions, actively serve major national strategies, and build a modern industrial system and a new development pattern. Effectively play the role of scientific and technological innovation, industrial control, and security support.” At the recent deployment meeting of central enterprises to accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries, Secretary and Director of the Party Committee of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the leading group of special work for central enterprises to accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries Team leader Zhang Yuzhuo said.

Strategic emerging industries represent the direction of a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, and are also key areas for the country to cultivate new momentum for development and win new advantages in future competition.

In recent years, central enterprises have continued to increase the layout of emerging industries. The “Report on the High-quality Development of Central Enterprises (2022)” shows that central enterprises have played the role of state-owned enterprise structural adjustment funds and continued to increase investment in emerging industries. The investment volume has increased from 690 billion yuan in 2017 to 1.3 trillion yuan in 2021. The average annual growth rate exceeds 20%, and the completed investment in new-generation information technology, new energy, high-end equipment manufacturing and other fields accounts for 80% of all investment in strategic emerging industries. Nearly 70 central enterprises and more than 700 subsidiaries have increased their layout in the field of new infrastructure, with an investment of more than 400 billion yuan in 2021.

In addition, the construction of collaborative development platforms was accelerated. State-owned central enterprises promote the construction of a number of digital innovation platforms such as new energy vehicles, Beidou, e-commerce, and blockchain, create collaborative innovation platforms such as logistics big data, and marine engineering equipment, create independent and controllable Tianyi Cloud, and play a leading role in the industry.

While seeing the achievements, we must also be soberly aware that from the current situation, the proportion of state-owned enterprises’ revenue from forward-looking strategic emerging industries is not high, which is not commensurate with the responsibility status of state-owned enterprises. On May 15, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council held in Guangzhou the “Science and Technology Reform Action” expansion and deepening on-site promotion meeting released a heavy signal: greater efforts to create forward-looking strategic emerging industries have become the next step of the “Technology Reform Action” .

Many of the technological reform enterprises are in strategic emerging industries. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission requires that it anchor the future direction of technological development, establish and improve the integration mechanism of innovative resources, increase the professional integration and integrated allocation of industrial resources and scientific research resources, coordinate the needs of the country, the trend of the industry, and the capabilities of enterprises, and actively Open up a new track for the industry and enhance its leadership in the industry.

In less than 10 days, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council held a deployment meeting for central enterprises to accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries. The meeting emphasized that the development of strategic emerging industries by central enterprises must continuously achieve new substantive breakthroughs in the optimization of industrial layout, adhere to more focused strategies, more flexible methods, and more open vision, and timely grasp the new business models and new models of industrial evolution and development. Create world-class products, services and brands, accelerate the cultivation of “specialized, special and new” and “single champion” enterprises, and form a systematic layout as soon as possible.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to continuously achieve new substantive breakthroughs in key core technologies, strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in innovation, deploy innovation chains around the industrial chain, improve the efficiency of scientific and technological input and output, increase investment in original and leading technology research and development, and build a The effectiveness-oriented scientific and technological innovation work system promotes the optimization and improvement of innovation results and iterative upgrades; it is necessary to continuously make new substantive breakthroughs in the formation of a good industrial ecology, create a good industrial ecology of open cooperation, and deepen cooperation with various types of ownership enterprises at home and abroad. Cooperation, optimize the industrial cooperation model, and create a group of world-class strategic emerging industrial clusters; constantly make new substantive breakthroughs in improving the system and mechanism that stimulates the vitality of talent innovation and creativity, and explore more flexible and efficient market mechanisms, management systems, The inclusive mechanism further stimulates the innovation and creativity of enterprises.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council also proposed to actively study and introduce a package of policies to support the development of central enterprises’ strategic emerging industries, strengthen communication and coordination with relevant departments, and create a favorable environment for industrial development. Central SOEs should strengthen their leadership, fulfill their responsibilities, and solidly promote the accelerated development of strategic emerging industries. (Zhou Lei)

Original manuscript link:

http://www.news.cn/fortune/2023-05/29/c_1129652373.htm

Responsible editor: Zhu Ying