The aviation industry ushered in a historic order!India’s Indigo Airways buys 500 Airbus planes – Xinhua English.news.cn

Airbus secured the largest aircraft purchase order in aviation history on Monday, selling 500 A320neo narrow-body jets to India’s IndiGo. Executives from both companies announced the massive deal at the Paris Air Show that day.

Indigo Airlines accounts for 56% of the market share in India’s domestic market and is India’s largest airline. The above-mentioned agreement brings the total number of Airbus aircraft ordered by IndiGo to 1,330. It is reported that the delivery of these A320neo aircraft will start in 2030 and extend to 2035.

Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and International Head of Airbus, said: “This landmark order marks a new chapter in the relationship between Airbus and IndiGo, which is delivering benefits to millions of people in the world‘s fastest growing aviation market. Providing affordable air travel. We look forward to contributing to the growth of India’s domestic aviation network and air connectivity to international markets by strengthening this partnership.”

It is worth noting that French President Macron also attended the Paris Air Show that day. He visited the latest jet A321XLR developed by Airbus and watched the flight performances of French Rafale fighter jets and other air forces.

According to industry executives, as the global aviation industry recovers, there are as many as 2,000 aircraft orders up for grabs in addition to the orders already announced, and airlines are trying to fill the void left by the sharp drop in flying activity during the epidemic. Only some of these potential new deals will be unveiled at this week’s Paris air show, they said.

The deal eclipses the previous record set in February, when Air India bought 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing. Unexpectedly, just four months later, the record for the largest passenger aircraft order in history was once again refreshed.

The IndiGo-Airbus deal underscores the growing importance of India, the fastest-growing aviation market in the world and home to the largest population.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said at a press conference: “The importance of this historic order cannot be overemphasized, but this is just the beginning and there is much more to be done. With India’s The development and growth of the aviation market in India…now is the right time for us to place our order.”

Already the largest customer of the A320neo, IndiGo has bold expansion plans, expecting to double its “size and strength” by the end of the decade and to increase its presence in Central Asia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously stated that India will become the third largest aviation market in the world, and the Indian aviation industry will need more than 2,000 aircraft in the next 15 years.

On the same day, the Saudi defense company Scopa Industries Corp also signed an agreement with Airbus to jointly produce civilian and military helicopters in Saudi Arabia. It is expected to manufacture more than 100 helicopters in Saudi Arabia and create 8,500 jobs. It would be worth more than 25 billion riyals ($6.67 billion).

