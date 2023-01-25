Listen to the audio version of the article

In Piazza Affari a return of quotations is expected. Within a few days, they announced their intention to debut on the Stock Exchange first EuroGroup Laminations, a global leader in the design and production of stators and rotors for electric motors and generators, and then Lottomatica, one of the major players at European level and one of the main gaming sector in Italy.

This is a double quotation that should restore some confidence on the capital market, after a gray 2022…