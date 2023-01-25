Home Business The awakening of freshmen: Lottomatica returns to the stock exchange
Business

The awakening of freshmen: Lottomatica returns to the stock exchange

by admin
The awakening of freshmen: Lottomatica returns to the stock exchange

In Piazza Affari a return of quotations is expected. Within a few days, they announced their intention to debut on the Stock Exchange first EuroGroup Laminations, a global leader in the design and production of stators and rotors for electric motors and generators, and then Lottomatica, one of the major players at European level and one of the main gaming sector in Italy.

This is a double quotation that should restore some confidence on the capital market, after a gray 2022…

See also  Biden released 50 million barrels of strategic oil reserves. Why did international oil prices rise instead of falling? _American government

You may also like

Bond Eni restart, boom in demand: here’s how...

Wall Street: sales on the Nasdaq (-1.8%), Microsoft...

Gas, doubling of the Adriatic Line in 4...

Follow the doctor’s advice and take medicine regularly...

Usa, merger between Fox and News Corp: Murdoch...

Tesla Model Y U.S. price increases by $500,...

IR TOP: tax credit confirmed for IPOs

Bank of Canada further slowed down interest rate...

Sedentary Italians, the health cost of not playing...

Superbonus 110 for single-family houses, is it an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy