The backbreaking job of bike couriers – A&W Blog

Ordering food and having it delivered: For many, this is part of a relaxed lunch break or a cozy evening. The riders with their colorful transport boxes on their backs ensure quick delivery to the front door. However, the status of their safety and health should be critically examined.

The precarious working conditions in the industry are repeatedly highlighted in the media. Disputes about employment relationships, pay or working hours are usually the focus here. The establishment of works councils helped get the discussion going. However, the health effects of this work have received little attention so far. In order to create an environment that ensures long-term health and protects against long-term illnesses, the existing dangers and the effects on the riders must be carefully examined.

From the weather to accidents to noise

On the one hand, environmental influences such as wind and weather pose a challenge. Deliveries are made in bad weather such as wind, rain and snow as well as in midsummer at temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius and more. Especially when the weather is bad, the food delivery service business is in full swing because fewer people like to take to the streets here. Due to the climate crisis, the extreme weather situations will intensify in the future. At what point does work become unreasonable, for example when there are storm warnings? Criteria for this must be defined in advance.

On the other hand, working in road traffic is associated with a high risk of accidents and constant exposure to noise and exhaust fumes. Especially in densely populated areas of cities, due to the physical activity caused by cycling, pollutants can be absorbed in particularly high quantities and inhaled correspondingly deeply. Surveys in Germany show that around two thirds of the bicycle couriers surveyed perceive road traffic as a source of noise. Even if they don’t make that noise, they have to move around in it all day.

Transport bags as a big burden

The sometimes oversized transport bags on the backs of the riders are particularly eye-catching. The pockets that often hang down make the problem obvious. The weight on the rider’s back puts a strain on their musculoskeletal system and causes pain in their back, hands or wrists. Many riders also report knee joint pain. During long or regular trips over cobblestones, the resulting vibrations can lead to massive strain on the spine and wrists. The German Commission for Occupational Health and Safety and Standardization is therefore committed to ensuring that the assessment of this vibration exposure is included in standardization is recorded. The physical strain on riders is enormous. After all, with a full-time job, they cover about 1,000 to 1,500 kilometers per month with the “work tool bicycle”.

The number of accidents is rising sharply

According to Studie des European Centre for Social Welfare Policy and Research to report over 84 percent of the Austrian riders surveyed of dangerous road traffic situations. The fact that there is a need for action when it comes to road safety can be seen not only from the growing number of employees, but above all from the sharp increase in the number of accidents. According to the General Accident Insurance Institution (AUVA), the number of accidents at work involving bicycles (not including commuting accidents) in Austria was 409 accidents in 2018. In 2021, there were already more than twice as many at 869.

This development can also be traced in the number of accidents in the food delivery services themselves. The number of accidents quadrupled between 2019 and 2020, also due to the massive increase in the number of employees. In the following year, 2021, the number of accidents doubled again. The mental stress on the riders should not be ignored either. These arise, for example, from the dissolution of boundaries between the company and colleagues, time pressure and contact with customers. Nearly 50 percent of those surveyed said they had been subjected to degrading behavior or insults at work.

Loads down – instead of up

One thing is clear, working as a rider is already a real tough job. However, the pressure and burdens could increase further. Because the trends are particularly short delivery times and ever increasing weights, keyword delivery for the food trade. There are already problems that need to be fixed. The focus is on the transport boxes with their backpack-like straps that are used extensively. Some versions can increase their volume again to the XL version with a zip.

There have been massive discussions and concerns about the maximum load of the backpacks since their introduction. However, one thing is clear: this type of transport is by no means ergonomic. Volume and loading also influence driving behavior and thus traffic safety. Transport backpacks should not be put on when driving, but only for transport on the last few meters to the customer. The weights and additional leverage effects put a strain on the spine, shifting the center of gravity upwards has a negative impact on driving safety. A limited view over the shoulder increases the risk of an accident just like the weight. In general, with the exception of small, tight-fitting messenger bags, loads should generally be secured and transported on the vehicle.

The intervertebral discs as shock absorbers

Alternatives that are harmless to health and sensible would be to transport the goods on the luggage rack (e.g. in panniers or baskets) or, for larger loads, by trailer or cargo bike. As long as the weights continue to weigh on the riders’ backs, their intervertebral discs instead of the bicycle shock absorbers have to compensate for every bump in the ground. While individual small companies have been relying on innovative solutions such as heated boxes for pizzas on the luggage rack for years, the large providers have so far hardly responded to the riders’ complaints. In any case, transporting the load on the back of the rider without questioning is contrary to the Employee:Internal Protection Act. There it is stipulated that dangers must first be avoided with technical, then with organizational and finally with personal measures. The system known as the TOP principle must also be applied here.

When it comes to physical stress, carrying backpacks indoors is an additional factor, especially if there are no elevators. Furthermore, it also makes a difference for the physical strain on riders whether an e-bike is used or whether only muscle power has to be used for the drive. A professional workplace evaluation carried out by ergonomists, which includes all physical stresses, would probably show that in many cases the limits of resilience are already being exceeded.

Bicycle as a work tool: check, inform, instruct

In general, the bicycles used as work equipment must comply with the road traffic regulations and the bicycle ordinance. They must not have any defects and must be checked regularly. This applies equally to bicycles, pedelecs and e-bikes. According to the Work Equipment Ordinance, bicycles with an electric drive are self-propelled work equipment and must therefore be checked at least once a year, at most every 15 months. The maintenance intervals specified by the manufacturers must also be observed.

Riders should therefore check their bikes before each ride. This visual and functional test should include the most important elements and components. In addition to the safety of the bike, knowing how to ride a bike is an important prerequisite for being safe on the road. Employers have information and instruction obligations in this context. Due to the diversity of riders, these must be adjusted accordingly, for example to their language skills.

This includes personal protective equipment

Riders are exposed to all imaginable weather conditions. Employers: must therefore provide appropriate personal protective equipment. Based on various standards and the Regulation Personal Protective Equipment these items are to be made available, maintained and, if necessary (wear and tear, damage, etc.), replaced at the expense of the employer. In addition to the bike helmet, this also includes protective clothing, which should protect against cold and wet, but also against UV radiation.

Conclusion: implement knowledge – protect riders

The accident statistics, surveys and feedback from riders show that there is a need for action when it comes to the safety and health of riders. Accident insurance institutions, labor inspections and organizations dealing with road safety have already recognized this. Previous workplace evaluations have obviously not dealt with the problem areas accordingly or have not recognized the legal bases from employee protection as such. New information and documents such as the AUVA leaflet M.plus 801, information from the labor inspection or new study results will ensure clear instructions and specifications.

One thing has to be clear: the huge backpacks with their loads have to get off their backs. The job as a rider is stressful enough anyway. In the future, employee protection and regulations from traffic law must be fully effective at company level in order to avoid accidents and long-term work-related illnesses. Appropriate controls by the authorities must also ensure that the legal requirements are complied with and that the riders are protected.

Further information on Study “Employee Representation in the Gig Economy – Experiences of Bicycle Delivery Persons in Austria” and for advocacy Riders Collective.