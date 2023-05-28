The balance of China’s green loans exceeds 22 trillion yuan, and the balance of green bonds exceeds 2.5 trillion yuan

May 27th, 2023ZhongguancunThe forum held a double-carbon strategy and green finance forum, Xu Xinchao, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing Municipal Government, attended the speech,Bank of BeijingParty Secretary Huo Xuewen, Huaxiafinancial managementParty Secretary Yuan Zhihong, CICC Chief Economist Peng Wensheng, Asia Infrastructure InvestmentbankVice President Edming and others from the government,bank、fund、BrokersIndustry insiders from real and high-tech enterprises shared their views on green finance supporting green and low-carbon development.

Since my country first proposed the dual carbon goals of 2030 carbon peak and 2060 carbon neutrality at the 75th United Nations General Assembly in 2020, the rapid development of concepts such as carbon market and green finance has attracted widespread attention around the world.According to Chinese peoplebankAccording to the data, as of March this year, China‘s green loan balance exceeded 22 trillion yuan, accounting for about 10% of all loan balances, and the green bond balance also increased significantly to over 2.5 trillion yuan. China‘s green financial market is attractive to global capital and growing influence.

Bank of BeijingHuo Xuewen, secretary of the party committee, said that green finance is an important strategic fulcrum for the future development of the economy and finance, and it has also opened up a new track for the characteristic operation of banks. China‘s realization of the “dual carbon” goal requires tens of billions of green and low-carbon investments, and most of them need to lead social capital in a market-oriented manner. He emphasized the importance of transformational finance, “To give full play to the ability to allocate financial resources and guide funds to gradually withdraw from high-carbon industries and flow to dual-carbon projects, a very important process is transformational finance.”

CICCChief Economist Peng Wensheng said that the green transformation requires the transformation of green energy ornew energyThe price of energy has fallen below the price of fossil energy use.As a major manufacturing country, China hasnew energyIn the process of industrial development, it not only contributes to the global green transformation, but also increases the competitiveness and security of the economy. At the same time, he pointed out the risks. Western countries believe that in photovoltaics,lithium battery1. The sources of supply in the wind power field should be diversified, and the production capacity of the manufacturing industry should be brought back to shore.

Yuan Zhihong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Huaxia Wealth Management, shared the practice of bank wealth management in ESG investment. Since the first domestic ESG bank wealth management product was issued in April 2019, bank wealth management ESG investment has achieved rapid development. During the period of 2020 and 2021, the accumulative scale of ESG bank wealth management products raised exceeded 55 billion yuan, and the average annual compound growth rate of the raised scale exceeded 80%. From 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, ESG bank wealth management products will raise more than 40 billion yuan. He said that based on the average penetration rate of 33% of global ESG products in 2022, the future market space of domestic bank wealth management ESG products may exceed 9 trillion yuan, and ESG wealth management products have extensive development space.

Edmin, Vice President of Strategic Policy of the AIIB, and Sangasuren Oyun, Director of External Affairs of the Green Climate Fund, shared their thoughts on climate risk and climate investment and financing.Edmin emphasized that carbon neutrality and green finance can counteract environmental changes and promotegreen economyvery important. To this end, the AIIB is expected to provide at least US$50 billion in climate finance by 2030. Sangasuren Oyun stressed the importance of public-private partnerships. She said that the demand for climate investment far exceeds the availability of public funds. To achieve such a large-scale investment means that technological innovation needs to be realized by increasing investment in a series of assets. The core of these efforts is to work with the public and private sectors to mobilize more funds on the basis of certain green development.

Peter Reitz, CEO of European Energy Exchange, shared the role of European Energy Exchange in shaping the global carbon market, and provided useful reference for China to establish and develop a carbon financial market. Boston University professor Kevin P. Gallagher (Kevin P. Gallagher) believes that in terms of green finance, policy banks need to increase the funds available for green financial actions. He suggested that China should create a project preparation financing mechanism to ensure that each project has the opportunity to establish a green and clean process and lead to a greener future through cooperation, instead of simply rejecting some old economic activities.

