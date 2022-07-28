Securities Times Network News, on July 27, the total balance of two financings on the Science and Technology Innovation Board was 84.46 billion yuan, an increase of 1.455 billion yuan from the previous trading day. Among them, the total financing balance was 65.555 billion yuan, an increase of 745 million yuan from the previous trading day; the total securities lending balance was 18.905 billion yuan, an increase of 710 million yuan from the previous trading day.