news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />
Home > News > Finance
The balance of financing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board increased by 745 million yuan
2022-07-28 08:28
Source: Securities Times Network
Author: Que Fusheng
Securities Times Network
Que Fusheng
2022-07-28 08:28
Securities Times Network News, on July 27, the total balance of two financings on the Science and Technology Innovation Board was 84.46 billion yuan, an increase of 1.455 billion yuan from the previous trading day. Among them, the total financing balance was 65.555 billion yuan, an increase of 745 million yuan from the previous trading day; the total securities lending balance was 18.905 billion yuan, an increase of 710 million yuan from the previous trading day.
Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.
4764492
The balance of financing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board increased by 745 million yuan
6878
Finance
1429
Que Fusheng
2022-07-28