Home Business The balance of financing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board increased by 745 million yuan_ Securities Times
Business

The balance of financing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board increased by 745 million yuan_ Securities Times

by admin
The balance of financing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board increased by 745 million yuan_ Securities Times
</p> <p> The balance of financing on the Science and <a data-ail="490826" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/technology/" >Technology</a> Innovation Board increased by 745 million yuan_ Securities Times<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Finance

The balance of financing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board increased by 745 million yuan

2022-07-28 08:28

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Que Fusheng

Securities Times Network

Que Fusheng

2022-07-28 08:28

Securities Times Network News, on July 27, the total balance of two financings on the Science and Technology Innovation Board was 84.46 billion yuan, an increase of 1.455 billion yuan from the previous trading day. Among them, the total financing balance was 65.555 billion yuan, an increase of 745 million yuan from the previous trading day; the total securities lending balance was 18.905 billion yuan, an increase of 710 million yuan from the previous trading day.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4764492

    The balance of financing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board increased by 745 million yuan

    6878

    Finance

    news

    1429

    Que Fusheng

    2022-07-28

    See also  Affected by the epidemic and rising raw material prices, the mainland's labor shortage continues | labor force | shrinking

    You may also like

    The application ecology is increasingly prosperous, and domestic...

    Geekbench confirms Moto Razr 2022 folding screen new...

    Oil prices dropped for three consecutive years during...

    PropTech, Intesa Sanpaolo closes two new operations in...

    my country’s energy independent guarantee capacity remains above...

    Wall Street: Nasdaq futures jump over 1%, assists...

    Reverse repurchase operations have entered the new normal,...

    China Micro Semiconductor Announces the Winning Rate of...

    Campari: 1st half accounts beat estimates. The inflationary...

    Nexi, waiting for the accounts, accelerates on the...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy