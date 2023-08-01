The Ban on Incandescent Light Bulbs: What You Need to Know

Incandescent Light Bulb Ban Takes Effect in the United States

(CNN) – After 16 years in the making, the ban on incandescent light bulbs in the United States is finally a reality. However, there are still some exceptions to the rule.

The ban, which was initially issued in 2007, repealed by the Trump administration, and updated last year by the Biden administration, prohibits the sale of ordinary incandescent light bulbs. The rule officially came into full force on Tuesday, August 1.

Under the new regulations approved by the Department of Energy in April 2022, light bulbs must emit a minimum of 45 lumens per watt. This means that common incandescent bulbs, which only provide 15 lumens per watt, are now prohibited from manufacture and sale. Instead, most LED bulbs offer 75 lumens per watt or more.

However, not all incandescent bulbs are affected by the ban. The US Department of Energy states that manufacturers can still produce and stores can still sell appliance bulbs, black lights, bug lamps, colored bulbs, infrared lamps, reflector lamps, flood lights, and other specialty lights such as marine lamps and odd-sized bulbs.

The government’s decision to ban light bulbs stems from the availability of newer, more energy-efficient technologies like LED lights. The Department of Energy estimates that the regulation will save US consumers approximately $3 billion on their utility bills and reduce carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years.

If you prefer to keep using your old incandescent bulbs, you are allowed to do so as long as they are still functional. The ban only applies to the manufacture and sale of non-compliant bulbs, not their use. However, according to a survey conducted by the US Energy Information Administration in 2020, almost half of American households already use LED bulbs for most or all of their indoor lighting.

The incandescent light bulb ban has not been without controversy. While it was a decades-long bipartisan effort, some conservative media channels and Republican politicians voiced their opposition to the rule. Former President Donald Trump’s administration even undid the Obama-era expansion of the 2007 light bulb rule in 2019 before being reinstated by the Biden administration. Trump himself once complained about the quality of light from LED bulbs, claiming it made him appear orange.

Looking ahead, compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFL bulbs) could be the next target. In December 2022, the Department of Energy proposed a rule that would drastically increase the minimum level of light bulb efficiency, potentially banning CFL bulbs by the end of 2024.

The implementation of the incandescent light bulb ban marks a significant step towards energy efficiency and carbon reduction in the United States. As the country continues to transition to more advanced lighting technologies, it remains to be seen how consumers and manufacturers will adapt to the changing landscape of the lighting industry.

— CNN’s Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.

