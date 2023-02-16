The shares of car manufacturers are up. In 2023 the index of the sector at the top in Europe

Anyone who thinks otherwise will have to think again. Contrary to the current narrative, the markets really like the block on petrol and diesel cars starting from 2035 decided in Brussels. In Piazza Affari Stellantis rose by 1.89% to take second place in the ranking of the best blue chips of the day. Ferrari gains 1.3% and Pirelli 1.17% even if, in this case, the rumors about the change of shareholders with the exit of the Chinese must be taken into account

A great deal for builders

But the phenomenon is general, confirming that, according to the markets, the green revolution will be a big deal for builders. They will certainly sell fewer cars but will increase margins considering that an electric car, however cheap, will always cost more than a current small car. Not to mention the fact that the green transition will be largely financed by governments. . Also for this reason, probably, the death of the internal combustion engine (assuming that it really will exist) passed in Parliament with a very large majority. Bmw, Mercedes and Volkswagen go up in Frankfurt, denying the myth that the war on Co2 will sink the German four-wheeler battleship Parigi is flying Renault (+4%). Thus, at the end of the day, the European Stoxx index for the auto sector rose by 1%, making it the best of the twenty that make up the global Stoxx index. Since the beginning of the year, it has risen by 18.30% against 8.90% of the global Stoxx 600 index which brings together the excellence of European industry and finance. The conclusion is obvious. The stop does not create problems. The advantages outweigh the difficulties which certainly exist

The vote of the European Parliament was taken for granted

It must also be said that the market is rather skeptical about the timing: the 2035 deadline seems to have more signal value than real. Without an efficient network of columns, perhaps the ban will move to 2040. So more time to upgrade the fleet. In the meantime everyone will have taken this road and even the latecomers have caught up.

A long-awaited stop

The automotive industry, but also that of trucks and heavy transport, has already started the cycle of investments towards electric vehicles a few years ago, so, paradoxically, if it hadn’t arrived the ban, would have been harmful because it would have given a confusing message to those who have to plan new products.