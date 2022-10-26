From: Xinhua Finance

Xinhua Finance, Beijing, October 26 (Wang Jing) The Bank of Japan has once again increased the scale of bond purchases to curb Japanese bond yields that frequently exceed the policy ceiling. On Wednesday (26th), the Japanese bond market was supported and strengthened. The scale of bond purchases for most types of bonds except for ultra-long-end bonds increased by 100 billion yen on the basis of the previous plan, and the scale of bond purchases with a maturity of more than 25 years increased. 50 billion yen. The Bank of Japan also offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds at a yield of 0.25%.

At the end of Wednesday, the 10-year JGB yield was at 0.251%, basically the same as the previous day, while the 3-year and 5-year yields fell by 2BPs and 1.4BPs respectively. Period reported 1.183% and 1.545% respectively, down 0.1BPs and 1.5BPss. Elsewhere, Japanese 10-year bond futures rose 45 basis points to 148.45.

In the morning, the Bank of Japan proposed to buy 650 billion yen of 5-10-year Japanese government bonds, compared with the previous plan to buy 550 billion yen; and to buy 575 billion yen of 3-5-year Japanese government bonds, which was previously planned to be bought. 475 billion yen; buy 350 billion yen of 10-25-year Japanese government bonds, previously planned to buy 250 billion yen; buy 150 billion yen of Japanese government bonds with a maturity of more than 25 years, previously planned to buy 100 billion yen JPY. At the same time, the Bank of Japan proposed to purchase 400 billion yen of commercial paper from October 31.

Based on recent moves by the Bank of Japan, most market institutions expect the Bank of Japan to keep easing policy unchanged again at its meeting on Friday, a decision that could trigger further yen weakness. Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank, said the likelihood that the Bank of Japan will not change policy is fairly high.

Elsewhere, retail investors increased bets on further yen weakness as the Japanese government intervened in currency markets to support the yen. The share of retail investors shorting the yen soared to 68% this week, the highest level since August, according to data from Japanese foreign exchange brokers.

The Nomura strategist team also believes that the yen exchange rate may fall to a low of 155 by the end of November despite the Bank of Japan’s previous intervention in the market to try to prevent the yen from depreciating further. Unless there is a fundamental shift in the Bank of Japan’s interest rate policy, there will be continued support for the yen exchange rate, which cannot be provided by short-term market intervention measures.

