Home » The bankers give the green light to the contract renewal platform: ready for negotiation with Abi
Business

The bankers give the green light to the contract renewal platform: ready for negotiation with Abi

by admin
The bankers give the green light to the contract renewal platform: ready for negotiation with Abi

Listen to the audio version of the article

The bankers almost unanimously gave the green light to the trade union platform for the renewal of the national collective labor agreement. For consultation, Fabi, First, Fisac, Uilca and Unisin convened over a thousand assemblies which were held throughout Italy.

99.5% of voters said yes, 0.2% no and 0.3% abstained. The general secretaries of Fisac, Susy Esposito, Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni, First, Riccardo Colombani, Uilca, Fulvio Furlan and Unisin, Emilio Contrasto, explain that «strengthened by this participation and this result, we are therefore ready to officially present the Platform to Abi to start, immediately, the negotiating confrontation supported compactly by the workers in the sector who claim for the new contract the government of transformations, adequate salaries, rights, protections and employment ».

In the confrontation in Abi, the unions hope that the words with which the president Antonio Patuelli expressed himself regarding the contract will be followed up, saying that he considers the commitment for the new collective bargaining agreement “decisive” and that it is necessary to recover the purchasing power of the 280 thousand employees. For this reason the unions ask to start negotiations on the new contract as soon as possible and not to waste time in useless tactics or divisions of principle.

See also  Influencer Julian Zietlow: I took these drugs

You may also like

Elisabetta Canalis spicy! Her bikinis explode … (hello...

Alaska Airlines Flight Diverted After False Bomb Threat...

China: the anger against Goldman Sachs for the...

Saudi Arabia Raises Crude Oil Prices Worldwide, Potentially...

Amazon Prime Day Deals 2023: The best deals...

Chinese cars, competitors to fight by innovating

Why Elon Musk’s bird is far from dead

European stock markets cautious on the day of...

Rising Agricultural Planting Sector: Impact of El Niño...

Titan: Malfunction before, passengers were stuck for two...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy