The bankers give the green light to the contract renewal platform: ready for negotiation with Abi

Listen to the audio version of the article

The bankers almost unanimously gave the green light to the trade union platform for the renewal of the national collective labor agreement. For consultation, Fabi, First, Fisac, Uilca and Unisin convened over a thousand assemblies which were held throughout Italy.

99.5% of voters said yes, 0.2% no and 0.3% abstained. The general secretaries of Fisac, Susy Esposito, Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni, First, Riccardo Colombani, Uilca, Fulvio Furlan and Unisin, Emilio Contrasto, explain that «strengthened by this participation and this result, we are therefore ready to officially present the Platform to Abi to start, immediately, the negotiating confrontation supported compactly by the workers in the sector who claim for the new contract the government of transformations, adequate salaries, rights, protections and employment ».

In the confrontation in Abi, the unions hope that the words with which the president Antonio Patuelli expressed himself regarding the contract will be followed up, saying that he considers the commitment for the new collective bargaining agreement “decisive” and that it is necessary to recover the purchasing power of the 280 thousand employees. For this reason the unions ask to start negotiations on the new contract as soon as possible and not to waste time in useless tactics or divisions of principle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

