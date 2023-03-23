Lots of questions for Jerome Powell. For the President of the US Federal Reserve, the banking crisis and the fight against inflation are not contradictory. Alex Wong/Getty Images

With the ECB and the US Fed, two important central banks have further increased key interest rates despite the banking crisis. Their Presidents Christine Lagarde and Jerome Powell made it clear that they want to continue the fight against inflation with determination and that they believe the banking sector to be stable and resilient. What’s more, the stress could induce banks to lend more cautiously. That itself looks like an interest rate hike and helps the central banks in the fight against inflation.

The central banks in the USA and Europe are undeterred in their fight against persistently high inflation. Despite the banking crisis, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Fed have raised interest rates unabated. ECB President Christine Lagarde and Fed Chair Jerome Powell combined this with two clear messages: their central banks are determined to bring inflation back to their target of two percent. They consider the risks for the banking sector and the economy to be manageable.

And they even had a third message. The banking crisis could even help to curb inflation. The turmoil surrounding several banks in the US and Credit Suisse caused banks to lend more cautiously. This looks like a rate hike. “That basically means monetary policy has less work to do,” Powell said.

“We expect the events of the past two weeks to tighten credit conditions for households and businesses, thereby slowing labor demand and inflation,” Powell said. Regarding the importance of the banking crisis for the Fed, he said: “Such a tightening of financial conditions works in the same direction as a rate hike. In fact, you can think of it as the equivalent of a rate hike, or maybe even more than that,” Powell said.

As a consequence the Fed raised interest rates for the largest economy in the world rose again by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75 to 5.0 percent. The ECB had the key interest rate for the euro zone previously even increased by 0.50 percentage points to 3.5 percent. As a result, the interest rate differential between the USA and the euro zone narrowed. As a result, the euro appreciated significantly and climbed above the USD 1.09 mark, close to its February high for the year.

This is also based on the expectation that the Fed could end the rate hikes faster than the ECB. Powell acknowledged that the Fed was considering a pause in rate hikes following the collapse of several smaller US banks, including Silicon Valley Bank.

Inflation expectations are also lower in the USA than in Europe. In February, the inflation rate in the US was 6.0 percent. The Fed expects it to fall to an average of 3.3 percent this year. In the euro zone, the inflation rate is over eight percent. For Germany, the German Council of Economic Experts expects the inflation rate this year at 6.6 percent to be hardly lower than in 2022 with an average of 6.9 percent.

Banking crisis: pressure on Fed and ECB is increasing

Political pressure on the Fed is also growing in the US. Unlike the ECB, it is committed not only to price stability but also to full employment. The job markets in the USA and Europe are stable and unemployment is low. In the US alone, 311,000 additional jobs were created in February. In Germany and many European countries, there is a lack of workers rather than jobs. However, every increase in interest rates slows down the economy and increases the risks for the labor market.

In the United States, politicians from the ruling US Democrats in particular are calling for an end or at least a pause in interest rate hikes. US Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown has called for the Fed to pause rate hikes. Popular Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren even blamed Powell for the collapse of the SVB. She accused the Fed of slowing down the economy so much that two million people would lose their jobs.

Warren named the Fed’s recent rate hike Twitter, “extreme” and “a mistake”. “I’ve warned for months that the current Fed stance could put millions of Americans out of work,” she said. “We have many tools to fight inflation without throwing the economy over the cliff.”

Powell is unimpressed by all attacks. “The public trusts us to bring inflation back to 2 percent. It’s important that we back that confidence not just with our words, but with our actions,” Powell said, adding, “We are focused on bringing inflation down because we know that over the long term, that’s what what benefits the people we serve most.”

