The banking sector continued to rise, Bank of Xi’an’s 2nd consecutive board, Bank of China’s share price hit a record high Bank of Xi’an_Sina Finance_Sina.com

The banking sector continued to rise, Bank of Xi'an's 2nd consecutive board, Bank of China's share price hit a record high

The banking sector continued to rise, Bank of Xi'an's 2nd consecutive board, Bank of China's share price hit a record high

Reposted from: Shanghai Securities News

Shanghai Securities News China Securities Network News May 9, the banking sector continued to rise,Xi’an Bank2 connecting boards,Bank of ChinaStock prices hit record highs,CITIC BankXiamen BankZheshang BankChina Everbright BankThey all opened up.

　　China Merchants SecuritiesLiao Zhiming, the chief analyst of the banking industry, told a reporter from Shanghai Securities News that there are two main reasons for the recent surge in the banking sector: First, the current overall valuation and institutional positions of the banking sector are at historically low levels, and there is room for valuation restoration The second is that the concept of “valuation system with Chinese characteristics” has recently warmed up, and related stocks have risen more, especially the “Chinese prefix” stocks in the banking sector.

