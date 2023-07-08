The banking unions: “435 euros more per month to recover the cost of living”

MILANO — One of the first employment contracts to be renewed in “inflated” Italy – the banking one – is also the one that heralds a full recovery of workers’ purchasing power, with requests for increases of 435 euros gross per month for the average figure: almost 6,000 euros per year. An exploit that could drag upwards the fees of the insurance “cousins”, signed last year with increases of 200 euros, but in December 2023 there will be a verification window with ANIA to assess whether salaries are in line with prices.

