The banks are suffering but for analysts they are still to be bought

The ECB tightening makes the interest margin fly

Yesterday was a bad day for the banks. Bper Banca after a quarterly report substantially in line with expectations, moved to the bottom of the list with a drop of 8% to 2.763 euro. Slightly better Banco Bpm (-5.46% after higher-than-expected accounts and upward revision of estimates) and Mps (-4.11%). The other banks are less penalised. Unicredit fell by 0.2% and Intesa Sanpaolo by 0.7%. How to explain this fall which, above all for the bank led by Giuseppe Castagna and that of Piero Montani, appears absolutely inexplicable. The first reason is the simplest for those who frequent the stock markets: Buy the rumors sell the news. Buy on rumors and sell on news. Elementary. Exactly what happened: that banks would be the phenomenon of the year has been clear for some time. The credit crunch imposed by the ECB has increased the interest margin compressed by the policy of sub-zero rates. For the Bank, growth was 49.4% compared to last year. The Bper reported an increase in operating income (interest margin and commissions) of 48.4%.

High level performance

The Stock Exchange had been betting on high-level results for some time. Since the beginning of the year, Bper Banca has gained more than 44%, Banco Bpm and Mps more than 26%. Intesa did a little worse (+20%) while Unicredit with an increase of 65% was the best credit Blue chip in Europe. In the face of such strong improvements, it is quite normal that there have been strong sales to monetize the increases. But the party doesn’t seem over. Intermonte analysts confirmed the neutral opinion on Bper Banca with the price target rising from 3.8 to 4.1 euros. Equita says that the stock trades at contained valuations and raises the target by 6% to 4.1 euros.

Rain of promotions

Analysts promote the accounts of Banco Bpm in an even more conspicuous way. Yesterday morning, before the opening Barclays gave a spectacular target at 7 euros. A little more cautious is Intermonte which goes from 5.8 to 6.2 euros. Equita says 5.8 euros and the judgment is buy.

Unicredit and Intesa

The assessments of Intesa and Unicredit are no less warm. Also in this case a rain of promotions. The bank led by Carlo Messina collects the following judgments: Deutsche Bank brings the target to 3.4 euros, Oddo 3.7 euros, Ubs 3.6 euros, Equita 3.6 euros. Jefferies is the least enthusiastic at 2.75 euros.

Fly in Unicredit reviews. Here they are: Equita 28.5 euros, Mediobanca 30 euros, Deutsche Bank 24.9 euros, Jp Morgan 28 euros, Goldman Sachs 29.5 euros.

Mps, the Cinderella of the banking list, also finds some consideration. Equita resumes coverage with a medium-term objective of €2.59

