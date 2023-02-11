MILAN. Banks reduce their exposure to Italian government bonds. In fact, the weight of BTPs becomes “lighter” on their accounts. This is what is highlighted by the analysis conducted by the Fiba Foundation for First Cisl on the 2022 financial statements of the top five Italian banking groups (Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit, Banco Bpm, Mps, Bper).

Total Italian sovereign debt decreases by more than 14 billion compared to 2021 and increases the share of government bonds accounted for at amortized cost (from 57.7% to 63.8%), which banks intend to hold until maturity. This results in a lower exposure to adverse market trends. In fact, in the event of further increases in yields on fixed-rate government bonds, the repercussions on the income statements and equity, due to the related reduction in prices, are expected to be limited.

Npl and Stage 2 are also decreasing. According to the analysis, the incidence of net non-performing loans continues to decrease. The aggregate figure went from 2% to 1.5%, with a marked decrease in the cost of risk (from 54 to 37 basis points), excluding write-downs on exposures to Russia and Ukraine. There was also a significant improvement in Stage 2, performing loans for which a deterioration in risk conditions was considered: their weight on total loans to customers in the balance sheet falls to 13.6%, down by 3% . There is also a decrease in the default rate.

Meanwhile, the numbers show growing revenues and profits: 2022 closed with growing revenues (+ 8.3%) thanks to the strong acceleration of net interest (+ 18.9%). Profits increased by 26.3%. The primary margin per employee exceeds 200 thousand euros and marks an increase of over 10%, with strong growth in each of the groups considered, in a context in which the financial markets have led to a reduction in net commissions (-2.2%) . It therefore emerges that the higher revenues were achieved almost entirely through the management of customer relationships.

The demand for higher wages

«The reduction in the amount of government bonds in the balance sheets of the major Italian banking groups is a phenomenon that must be carefully monitored for its effects on the solidity of the sector, but also for its importance as regards economic policy guidelines. The improvement in all risk indicators of the credit portfolios strengthens our belief that the position of Italian banks will remain solid in the future, as most recently certified by the outcome of the Srep analysis conducted by the ECB Supervisory Authority – comments the general secretary of First Cisl Riccardo Colombani – The rise in interest rates has exploded the interest margin and inflated profits: a trend that will probably strengthen in 2023. The rise in rates also gives new centrality to credit intermediation and a business model focused on the value of work. This is also why it is necessary to open the season for the participation of workers and men and women. A participation which, in order to be authentic, must be achieved through trade unions, to elevate labor to the same condition as capital, without there being a hierarchical scale among the stakeholders. From the results – concludes Colombani – it emerges that the greatest value was created by work, for this reason the buybacks and dividends must be accompanied by the increase in collectively negotiated wages».