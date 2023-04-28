Home » The banks hold back Piazza Affari (-0.3%), in light of the oil companies
Contrasted session for the stock exchanges of the Old Continent. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed down by 0.3% to 27,077 points, held back above all by the banks. Sales in particular on Mps (-4.2%), Banco Bpm (-4.2%), Bper (-4%) and Unicredit (-3.7%). The oil sector went against the trend, in the wake of the solid results of the US big companies: purchases above all on Tenaris (+2.8%) and Saipem (+2.9%), Eni also did well (+2%) after the accounts.

Cautious progress on Wall Street. The PCE deflator showed still stubborn inflation, with the core figure at 4.6% yoy, in the aftermath of the slowdown in US GDP to 1.1%. From the macro agenda also came data on the GDP of the Eurozone (+0.1% on a quarterly basis) and Italy (+0.5%, above expectations), in addition to German inflation (down to 7.2 % per year).

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread is reduced to 185 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond falling sharply to 4.17%. The euro/dollar remains above 1.1 while oil (Brent) revises the 80 dollars a barrel, but remains set for the sixth consecutive monthly decline, the worst streak since 2015.

As for central banks, the Bank of Japan met for the first time under the leadership of the new governor, Kazuo Ueda, confirming the expansionary monetary policy. Next week will be the turn of the Fed and the ECB, for which further rate hikes are expected. Also on the calendar are key data on eurozone consumer prices and the US labor market.

