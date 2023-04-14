Positive day for the European stock exchanges, driven by the banks after the above-expected quarterly results of JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo in the USA.

In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ends with a gain of 0.9% to 27,872 points. Purchases above all on Bper Banca (+4.7%), Finecobank (+4.5%), Intesa Sanpaolo (+3.4%) and Banco Bpm (+3.4%). On the other hand, the utilities Hera (-2.8%), Snam (-2.2%) and Terna (-2.1%) are down.

Despite the hikes by the banks, Wall Street falls, thanks to the growing expectations of two more rate hikes (instead of just one) this year by the Fed, after the words of the official Christopher Waller, in favor of a greater tightening to counter the ‘inflation.

Also noteworthy is the leap in the prospects for price growth in the short term which emerged from the University of Michigan data on American sentiment. Retail sales figures were also released today, down 1% in March, fueling speculation of a US recession in the wake of falling consumption.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread showed little movement at 184 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.27%. Yields on the US curve also rose sharply, with two-year yields at 4.1% and ten-year yields at 3.52%. The euro/dollar is back below 1.1 while oil (Brent) fluctuates between 86 and 87 dollars a barrel.

Next week, attention will remain focused on US quarterly reports (including other banks, Netflix and Tesla), as well as some macro data such as Q1 Chinese GDP and PMI indices. The publication of the ECB minutes relating to the March meeting should also be followed.