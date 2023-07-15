Home » The base interest rate is currently 3.12 percent
The base interest rate is currently 3.12 percent

The base interest rate is currently 3.12 percent

| The base interest rate was increased significantly from 1.62 percent to 3.12 percent on July 1, 2023. |

The basic interest rate of the BGB changes every year on January 1st. and 1.7. by the percentage points by which its reference value has increased or decreased since the last change in the base interest rate. The reference value is the interest rate for the most recent main refinancing operation of the European Central Bank before the first calendar day of the half-year concerned. So if you want to prepare a statement of claims or apply for a cost assessment, you must take the current base interest rate into account. This is currently 3.12 percent. There is also interest on arrears

Consumer (§ 288 Para. 1 BGB) i. H. v. 8.12 percent and entrepreneurial business transactions (§ 288 Para. 2 BGB) i. H. v. 12.12 percent.

