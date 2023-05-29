“The basic craft has remained”: Ferdinand Riederer looks back on his career in the carpentry trade Throughout his life, Ferdinand Riederer took care of wood and its processing. Now the St.Gallen carpenter, who was a vocational school teacher, headmaster, mayor and cantonal councillor, is stepping down as president of the cantonal carpenters’ association. He predicts “a good future” for the industry.

Master carpenter Ferdinand Riederer in his workshop in Valens. Image: Ralph Dietsche/PD

For more than 50 years, more than a whole working life, Ferdinand Riederer has dedicated himself to wood. No one else has shaped the carpentry industry in the canton of St.Gallen as much as he has during this time, it is said in an appreciation on the occasion of the approaching farewell. Because Riederer is stepping back a little: On June 2, 2023, he hands over the presidency of the cantonal carpenters’ association to his successor Urs Hungerbühler.