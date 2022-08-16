The real estate market is highly competitive. When done right, it can be an excellent investment. But before you invest your time and money in this industry, it is essential that you have a complete understanding of its basics. Investing in real estate is an excellent way to diversify your portfolio and possibly earn cash flow. Depending on how much you are willing to invest, you can be an accredited or non-accredited investor. However, if you’re looking for a property to invest in, you can trust ofirio.com to find the best property without breaking a sweat. Continue reading this article to learn more about real estate investment.

What Are The Types of Real Estate?

When you want to invest in real estate, one of the first things to sort out is to determine the type of real estate you want to invest in. Knowing the right kind of real estate to invest in that fits your portfolio is vital. Below are the five main types of real estate you can invest in:

Residential

Residential real estates are a type of real estate investment in building for people to live. This includes townhomes, condos, single-family homes, and so on. When investing in residential real estate, you need to consider many factors such as proximity to certain facilities such as stores, schools, workplaces, etc.

Commercial

Commercial real estate is a type of real estate investment in buildings you make for business purposes. This includes a shopping mall, freestanding store, office building, etc. Investing in commercial real estate tends to be a lot harder as such real estate costs are often high. Real estate investment trusts and crowdfunding are great ways to get into commercial real estate investment.

Industrial

Industrial real estates are a type of investment in buildings for production and manufacturing. An industry real estate investment can also include warehouses. Industrial real estate investments are capital intensive and it requires a lot of money to start. However, they are in high demand, and rental terms range from 3 to 10 years and could be up to 25 years in some cases.

Land

Land as real estate is common and involves investing in vacant undeveloped land. The benefit of investing in this type of real estate is that you could buy it to build anything from residential to commercial or industrial without deviating from the state building codes and regulations. In some cases, the land could be ready to be built on.

Special Purpose

Real estate properties used by the public for things like the library, parks, schools, cemeteries, and so on are particular purpose real estate investments. It should be noted that special purpose real estate properties have limited marketability and utility.

How Can You Invest in Real Estate?

Today, there are different ways you can invest in real estate. Having a good understanding of how they work will help you choose the right real estate investment type.

Flipping Property

One way to make money with real estate is by buying flipping properties cheaply and selling them at a higher price. This flipping strategy is about finding undervalued properties and remodeling them to increase their value.

Rental Property

Another way to make money with real estate is to buy a property and be a landowner, but rather than using the property, you will put it out for rent to a tenant. In this case, you will be responsible for all property management or outsource it to a real estate managing firm.

Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs)

Besides, you can start investing with real estate investment trusts (REITs) that manage commercial real estate. If you’re interested in owning a commercial building, you can buy shares in this type of company. In this case, you don’t directly own the property but a prorated amount from the rental income.

Real Estate Investment Groups (REIGs)

Real estate investment groups (REIGs) are companies that own properties and sell them to investors. When you buy a property from an REIG, you become a part of the group, owning the property but not having to manage it.

Real Estate Limited Partnership (RELP)

A real estate limited partnership (RELP) is similar to a real estate investment group but smaller and has predetermined terms. Usually, this real estate investment starts with a property manager and then expands to everyday real estate investors. As an investor, you have nothing to worry about regarding administrative work as the property manager takes care of everything.

Real Estate Mutual Fund (REMF)

A real estate mutual fund is a type of real estate company like the REITs but doesn’t require a significant investment to get returns on investment. With a REMF, it all depends on the diversification strategy and goals of the company that will determine if investors will get a much broader asset selection.

Real estate can be a great investment if done right. Before you invest in real estate, learn the basics of real estate so you can determine how you should invest and how much money you can make. However, the best part is that anyone can invest in real estate.

