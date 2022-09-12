Apple doesn’t advertise the battery capacity of its new iPhone 14 series, but it’s not hard to get that information from China‘s regulatory database.Compared to the iPhone 13 lineup, three of the four iPhone 14 models have relatively larger battery capacities, with the exception of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has a slightly smaller battery than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The battery capacity of the iPhone 13 camp is as follows:

iPhone 13 mini: 2406mAh

iPhone 13: 3227mAh

iPhone 13 Pro: 3095mAh

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4352mAh

The battery capacities of the iPhone 14 series are as follows:

iPhone 14: 3279mAh

iPhone 14 Plus: 4325mAh

iPhone 14 Pro: 3200mAh

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4323mAh

The same database accurately revealed the battery capacities of all four iPhone 13 and 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros before the devices launched last year. These exact battery capacities for all iPhone 14 models were also leaked on Chinese website Weibo, as highlighted by Twitter user ShrimpApplePro in June.

Apple says all four iPhone 14 models have “all-day battery life.” According to technical specifications on Apple’s website, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models have an additional hour of battery life for offline video playback compared to the equivalent iPhone 13 models, while the iPhone 14 Plus doesn’t have direct battery life. comparable models.

According to Apple, the iPhone 14 Plus has the longest battery life of any iPhone due to its larger 6.7-inch display size but lacking some of the advanced features of the Pro models. The device offers up to 26 hours of battery life for offline video playback, 20 hours for streaming video playback, and 100 hours for audio playback per charge.

Apple announced all four iPhone 14 models last week, with pre-orders starting on September 9. The devices will launch on September 16, with the exception of the iPhone 14 Plus, which will start shipping on October 7.