Home Business The battery life is stable!OnePlus Ace 2V Battery Announced: 5000mAh+80W Longevity Version Flash Charge_China IT News
Business

The battery life is stable!OnePlus Ace 2V Battery Announced: 5000mAh+80W Longevity Version Flash Charge_China IT News

by admin
The battery life is stable!OnePlus Ace 2V Battery Announced: 5000mAh+80W Longevity Version Flash Charge_China IT News

[摘要]OnePlus will release the new OnePlus Ace 2V on March 7, and officially announced the battery and fast charging information of the machine. It is reported that OnePlus Ace 2V will be equipped with a long-life version of 80W super flash charging and a 5000mAh large battery, which has the characteristics of fast charging and long-lasting battery life.

OnePlus will release the new OnePlus Ace 2V on March 7, and officially announced the battery and fast charging information of the machine. It is reported that OnePlus Ace 2V will be equipped with a long-life version of 80W super flash charging and a 5000mAh large battery, which has the characteristics of fast charging and long-lasting battery life. At the same time, the machine also supports functions such as infrared remote control and full-featured NFC. It can control TVs, air conditioners, fans and other common household appliances. It supports 300+ bus and subway rides, and a mobile phone can open a convenient life.

In addition, OnePlus Ace 2V is also expected to be equipped with SUPERVOOC S, the same power management chip as OnePlus Ace 2, to fully guarantee charging efficiency and safety. The machine is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship chip, uses a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and the screen frame is only 1.46mm, completely eliminating the screen plastic bracket.

The battery life is stable!OnePlus Ace 2V battery announced: 5000mAh+80W long-life flash charge

The battery life is stable!OnePlus Ace 2V battery announced: 5000mAh+80W long-life flash charge

Editor: Zhao Xiaoxue

See also  Dialogue | Glory CEO Zhao Ming: 2000+ mobile phone shipments account for 60-70%, and the strategy of developing high-end phones is unshakable_Series_Market_Offline

You may also like

Lease VW Golf for business: The current top...

Resolution 25 of 02/27/2023 – Access to the...

Where most of the world market leaders are...

Electric vehicle market weakens, demand declines, and US...

Everything you need to know about the new...

Lufthansa: 7 hours until owner found out how...

Schlein thinks of Bonaccini as Pd president. The...

China defends increase in military spending

BOE supply iPhone 15 broken dream: still use...

Horoscope for the weekend 4 and 5 March...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy