OnePlus will release the new OnePlus Ace 2V on March 7, and officially announced the battery and fast charging information of the machine. It is reported that OnePlus Ace 2V will be equipped with a long-life version of 80W super flash charging and a 5000mAh large battery, which has the characteristics of fast charging and long-lasting battery life. At the same time, the machine also supports functions such as infrared remote control and full-featured NFC. It can control TVs, air conditioners, fans and other common household appliances. It supports 300+ bus and subway rides, and a mobile phone can open a convenient life.

In addition, OnePlus Ace 2V is also expected to be equipped with SUPERVOOC S, the same power management chip as OnePlus Ace 2, to fully guarantee charging efficiency and safety. The machine is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship chip, uses a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and the screen frame is only 1.46mm, completely eliminating the screen plastic bracket.

