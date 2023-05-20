The Battle of Murten becomes the world’s largest digital image

A mobile metal platform was specially built to digitize the panorama. Keystone/cyril Zingaro



A laboratory at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne is currently digitizing the panorama of the Battle of Murten. It will be the world‘s largest digital image of a physical object. Beyond the record, it will form the basis for entirely new interactive experiences with this jewel of Swiss and international heritage.

The panorama of the Battle of Murten is a cyclorama depicting the victory of the Swiss cantons over the Duke of Burgundy, Charles the Bold, in 1476.

The work of the German painter Louis Braun from 1893 is gigantic: the canvas is 10 meters high and 100 meters long, which corresponds to a painted area of ​​1000 m². It is distributed over three rolls, each weighing 700 kg.



One of the scenes of the panorama, here the flight of the Duke of Burgundy from the battlefield. Keystone/cyril Zingaro



The painting, which was stored in a military bunker in the Bernese Oberland for around 20 years, has now been conserved. “The general condition of the painting is very satisfactory, mainly because the colors have been preserved by storage in the dark and we have not had any nasty surprises,” says conservator Olivier Guyot.

A technical masterpiece

Not only the dimensions of the original painting are impressive, but also the digitization that the Experimental Museology Laboratoryexternal link (eM+) of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL).

Now that the conservation work has been completed, digitization can begin, which will take more than two months. For this purpose, a gondola with an ultra-high-resolution camera is driven over the painting.

The camera with a sensor of 150 million pixels will take around 127,000 pictures of the work of art. The resulting image will have 1000 dots per inch (dpi) and a total of 1.6 terapixels. It will cover a range of colors beyond the spectrum of visible light.

That sounds impressive, but for laypeople this is technical gibberish. The head of the lab, Sarah Kenderdine, is more specific, explaining that it is quite simply “the largest digital image of a single object ever created.”

immersive experiences

However, digitization is only a first step. In a second phase, the laboratory for experimental museology wants to develop an interactive, three-dimensional 360° visualization system with a diameter of ten meters.

The benefit of digitization is that the work can be shown to a wide audience around the world, regardless of a fixed location or medium.

Above all, the applications can be diverse. At the press launch, the laboratory team suggested walking through the tomb of Egyptian Queen Nefertari with special glasses that allow 3D visualization as an example.

Such an immersive experience will also be possible with the digitized image of the panorama. “With this unprecedented resolution, we can zoom beyond what the human eye sees, all in a dynamic and immersive soundscape,” says Kenderdine.

“For example, we could zoom in on the various coats of arms and provide explanations for those interested in heraldry,” says Daniel Jacquet, historian and project leader of the laboratory. “Our goal is to be able to offer a full range of features by the 550th anniversary of the battle in 2026.”

international importance

Panoramas were very fashionable in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. These monumental cylindrical paintings were placed in a rotunda. The audience viewed the work from a central platform, creating the illusion of being in the landscape or in the center of the action.

“It was the most immersive experience audiences could have before there was cinema,” recalls Kenderdine.

With the advent of film, this attraction became obsolete and most of the panoramas were destroyed. Today only 15 panoramas from the 19th century exist worldwide. Most depict battles (Murten, Atlanta, Gettysburg, Waterloo…), but also landscapes or religious scenes.

With four other existing panoramas, Switzerland is particularly well equipped. In addition to the Battle of Murten panorama, there are three others: the Bourbaki Panorama Lucerne (actually “Entrance of the French Army into Les Verrières”), the Crucifixion of Christ in Einsiedeln and the Wocher Panorama in Thun, which is considered the oldest in the world.



In the panorama of the city of Thun (Wocherpanorama). Painted between 1809 and 1814, it is the oldest surviving panorama in the world. Keystone / Peter Schneider



Against this background, the digitization of the panorama of the Battle of Murten is not only arousing great interest in Switzerland. “There is a real community of panorama enthusiasts and even a international networkexternal linkwhich closely follows our work,” says Jacquet.

Future of the original uncertain

While the future looks bright for the digital version, it’s still uncertain for the original. It was most recently presented to the public as part of the 2002 state exhibition (Expo 02). The painting was on display in the Monolith, a metal structure designed by French architect Jean Nouvel and built on the water of Lake Murten.



The transport of the three rolls to Jean Nouvel’s monolith on Lake Murten, where it was displayed during the 2002 National Exhibition. Keystone / Edi Engeler



This temporary construction was dismantled after the exhibition and the panorama was stored in a bunker. Since then, various projects have been considered to give the monumental work a new framework. So far, however, none of the various projects have been implemented.

The search for a permanent solution continues. But isn’t there a risk that the painting will finally be banished to a bunker when a digital version is presented? Andreas Fink, Interim President of the “Circle of Friends Panorama de Morat 1476”external link, is confident. “There’s no substitute for the original,” he says.

Translated from the French: Christian Raaflaub

