2023 is officially the year of the resurgence of bonds. Rising rates from central banks have reminded us that bonds exist too, essentially cornered from 2008 to mid-2022. But how to invest in bonds in an intelligent way?

Here’s what you need to know if you’re totally new to it.

Sell ​​or expire?

To begin with, it is important to know that bonds do not necessarily have to be held in the portfolio until maturity: their value is free to fluctuate and they can be sold at market value at any time.

Not all bonds have a liquid market, that is, it is not always easy to find a buyer quickly when we want to sell. The first thing to know, therefore, is that in most cases it is better to invest in government bonds or bonds of well-known companies if you are considering the option of selling before maturity.

Risk and return

Another important thing to consider is the yield, which is always directly proportional to the risk estimated by the rating agencies. Pay attention to the part “rated by rating agencies”, because if the latter make a mistake, the bondholders who buy the bond also make a mistake. Bonds can be divided into:

Tripla-A – The safest ever, with a very low yield;

– The safest ever, with a very low yield; Investment grade – Good balance between risk and return;

Junk (garbage) – High return but high risk of never reviewing your invested capital.

Yeld to Maturity

Another important element to consider is the nominal value of the bond, a concept that can be slightly complex if explained in detail. The essential thing to know is that a bond can be issued:

On par eg. It is issued at €100 and repaid at €100 upon maturity;

Below par eg. It is issued at €89 and repaid at €100 upon maturity ;

Above par eg. It is issued at €105 and repaid at €100 upon maturity .

The difference between the price at which the security is issued and the one at which it is redeemed is called emission waste, and is ESSENTIAL for calculating the yield on a bond. If a bond is issued at €100, pays coupons of €1 per year and is repaid at €110 after 5 years, it is better or cheaper than a bond issued at €100, pays coupons of €2 per year and is reimbursed at €100?

To find out, you need to calculate the yield to maturity, i.e. the net yield to maturity which also considers the difference between the current price and the redemption value. You can go crazy calculating it by hand, which is usually required in all financial math exams, or you can get smart and follow this process:

Insert in "current price" the current price of the bond or the issue value, if it has not yet been issued; Enter the redemption value as "par value"; As "coupon rate" enter the rate of return of the individual coupons; As "payment frequency" enter the type of frequency with which your bond pays coupons.

The voice yield to maturity that appears below will tell you exactly what your return would be if you held the bond to maturity. Try to do the calculations for the two examples I just gave you and you should get, if you are using the tool in the right way, a yield to maturity of:

2.94% in the case of the first bond;

2% in the case of the second bond.

It means that if you intend to keep the bond in your portfolio until maturity, the one that pays the lowest coupons (but is repaid at €110, therefore above par) is cheaper than the one that pays the highest coupons.

Why do bond prices fluctuate?

Corporations and governments issue bonds all the time. If the yield on new issues is higher than that on old issues, the old issue bonds will lose value. After all, why should anyone be willing to pay the same amount for a BTP that yields 5% and for one that yields 2%, other factors being equal?

Conversely, if the yield of the new issues falls, the value of the previous issues increases. Usuallye the two things balance each other outso it yield-to-maturity it’s the same.

Let’s take the example of BTPs, which are issued at €100 and repaid at €100. At the time of writing, the yield on 10-year BTPs is 4.1%. This means that all 10-year BTPs with a higher yield than this are worth more than €100 on the market, while all 10-year BTPs with a lower yield than this are worth less. Net of coupons and the current price, right now all the 10-year BTPs you can buy yield 4.1%.

Interesting note: one of the reasons why Silicon Valley Bank went bankrupt is that it had so many bonds in its belly that it bought when yields were close to zero, and at one point it found itself selling them at a loss to meet customer withdrawals.

Parking liquidity vs speculating

If your goal is to buy bonds to park cash, generally shorter deadlines (<5 anni) sono quelle più indicate. Se le cose si dovessero mettere male, cioè se il valore dei bond dovesse calare, puoi sempre decidere di tenerli in portafoglio fino alla scadenza e di incassare le cedole (e/o la plusvalenza sullo scarto di emissione) nel frattempo.

If, on the other hand, your goal is to take advantage of the ECB’s high rates and sell your bonds at higher prices in the future, it makes sense to buy long-dated bonds. Rates are almost certainly set to fall in the next few years, so issues with the high yields of now will gain value. It is not a mathematical certainty, but there is a great probability.

Long-dated bonds are much more sensitive to changes in interest rates, so they fluctuate more. You can ask Silicon Valley Bank’s risk manager for confirmation, I think he learned his lesson the hard way.

ETFs vs single bonds

ETFs offer diversified exposure to bonds, but the Bond ETFs they are not that easy to understand. They can have loads of bonds with different maturities in their stomachs, bought when rates were lower or higher, and it’s really a long process to study all the peculiarities of one or the other passive fund.

On the other hand, it is quite easy – once you understand the essential concepts of this post – to understand what you are getting into when you buy a very specific bond.

While diversification is always essential, in the case of bonds it is difficult to argue that ETFs are the best choice. It is often easier to build a diversified portfolio independently, knowing exactly which products are part of it, what their risk profile is, how much they yield and when they expire. Without considering, of course, that the small annual management cost is saved.

Subordinated bonds, with warrants and convertibles

There are several sauces with which to season the bonds:

subordinate ones they make more because their repayment is “subordinated” to that of the other creditors in the event that the company goes bankrupt;

they make more because their repayment is “subordinated” to that of the other creditors in the event that the company goes bankrupt; The convertible ones they can be transformed into shares under conditions and within time frames specified in the documents accompanying the issue;

they can be transformed into shares under conditions and within time frames specified in the documents accompanying the issue; Those with warrants offer, precisely, a warrant together with the bond. It is a right to buy or sell a share at a certain well-defined price, called the “strike price”.

Even after seeing $17 billion of subordinated bonds go up in flames for Credit Suisse bondholders, my dispassionate advice is to leave completely lose qThese fruits of the most sophisticated financial engineering. There is no added value for retail investors, especially those who are long-term and want to know what they are doing.

Now you have the basic tools to understand the world of bonds, but don’t forget: although they are considered less risky than stocks, they do have their risks.

