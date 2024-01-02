Beijing Exchange Takes the Top Spot, New Energy at the Bottom – Wanjia Fund Breaks the “Champion Curse”

The Beijing Exchange has emerged victorious in the financial world, with new energy stocks hitting rock bottom. The North Securities 50 range saw a significant surge, with a 53.23% increase from October 24 to December 29. Economic experts are thrilled at the boom of the North Exchange, with four of its themes making it to the top ten active equity lists.

The 2022 “Champion Fund” winner, Wanjia Fund, has managed to break the “Champion Curse”. Tiantian Fund data showed that Wanjia Macro Timing Multi-Strategy Hybrid A racked up an impressive full-year return of 21.14%. China Asset Management has also had a strong showing in the active equity income list, with a return of 58.56%.

However, amid the celebration, the new energy industry is facing significant disappointment. The Shanghai Banking New Energy Industry Selected Hybrid C experienced a loss of 46.50% throughout the year. A recent announcement revealed a change in fund management, with Zheng Zhong taking over from Shi Minjia, who resigned due to personal reasons.

Despite the industry’s challenges, Golden Eagle Technology Innovation A and Golden Eagle Core Resources managed to secure a spot on the top ten active equity funds list. Manager Chen Ying’s four products, with a combined scale of 5.906 billion yuan, realized a return of 132.26% during her tenure. Liu Yuanhai, another fund manager, saw a return of 234.88% in his four managed products.

The concept of the “Champion Base” has long been a reserved item in the financial industry. However, the “Champion Curse” seems to be changing, with Wanjia Fund’s Huang Hai breaking its spell and achieving robust returns in 2023. Huang Hai’s funds witnessed returns that surpassed 60% over the past two years, marking a significant shift from the previous curse.

Gu Xinfeng, the fund manager for the “Champion Fund” at China Asset Management, shared his perspective on the North Exchange market. He advised against blind high-priced purchases and stressed the importance of delving deeper into high-quality companies.

The financial landscape is ever-evolving, and as the Beijing Exchange triumphs, new energy stocks grapple with uncertainty. The future remains uncertain, and only time will tell how these contrasting trends will unfold in the coming year.

