Beijing Stock Exchange Hits Record High Turnover

On November 23, the Beijing Stock Exchange market continued to increase in volume, with funds being fully mobilized within half an hour of the opening. The full-day turnover reached 15.607 billion yuan, once again hitting a record high. Four stocks closed at their daily limit, and the current market price of BSE 50 has increased by over 30% in the past month.

Industry experts attribute this surge to the oversold operation of the North Securities 50 Index, an increase in capital allocation to growth stocks, and the effective implementation of the North Exchange’s “19 Deep Reforms”.

Market analysis shows that the current market situation of the Beijing Stock Exchange has certain internal logic and foundation. The current price-to-earnings ratio of the North Exchange’s stocks is still at a low level as a whole, providing a basis for the valuation recovery market to continue. Additionally, the attention of all market parties to the North Exchange has increased significantly recently, with new funds continuing to enter the market, and the number of qualified investors in the North Exchange exceeding 6.3 million.

From a technical perspective, the recent increase in the market has led to the need for profit orders to be cashed out, leading to a reasonable range of adjustment. However, the strong buying support and enthusiastic entrance of new investors suggest that the trading volume on the North Exchange will likely maintain a certain degree of inertia in the short term.

Overall, the Beijing Stock Exchange’s record high turnover and sustained market increase indicate a positive trend in the region’s stock market.

(Reporter Li Jing reported in Beijing)

Share this: Facebook

X

