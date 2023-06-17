The benefits are coming! The National Standing Committee made a big decision!Deploying four policies and measures to promote the sustained recovery of the economy_Oriental Fortune Network

Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, presided over an executive meeting of the State Council on June 16 to study a series of policy measures to promote a sustained economic recovery, which were reviewed and approved“Intensify efforts to support technology-based enterprises financing action plan”、“Private Equity InvestmentfundRegulations on Supervision and Administration (Draft),discuss“The Degree Law of the People’s Republic of China (Draft)”。

Deploy policy measures in four areas to promote sustained economic recovery

The meeting pointed out that my country’s overall economic operation is currently recovering and improving. With the introduction and implementation of previous policy measures, market demand has gradually recovered, production and supply have continued to increase, prices and employment have generally remained stable, and high-quality development has steadily advanced. At the same time, the external environment has become more complex and severe, and global trade and investment have slowed down, which directly affects the recovery process of my country’s economy. In response to the changes in the economic situation, more forceful measures must be taken to enhance the momentum of development, optimize the economic structure, and promote the continuous recovery of the economy.

meeting aroundIncrease the intensity of macro-policy regulation, focus on expanding effective demand, strengthen and optimize the real economy, and prevent and defuse risks in key areasIn the following four aspects, the study proposes a number of policy measures. The meeting emphasized that qualified policies and measures should be introduced in a timely manner and implemented as soon as possible. At the same time, the reserves of policy measures should be strengthened to maximize the comprehensive effect of policies.

Provide diversified relay financial services for technology-based enterprises

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to guide financial institutions to further optimize products, markets and service systems according to the different needs of technology-based enterprises at different development stages, and provide technology-based enterprises with diversified relay financial services throughout the life cycle.

To support start-up technology companies as the top priority,Accelerate the formation of a financial service support system that focuses on equity investment and links “stock, loan and debt insurance”.To strengthen the evaluation criteria of scientific and technological innovation,intellectual propertyInfrastructure construction such as trading and credit information systems. It is necessary to coordinate financing support and risk prevention to effectively maintain financial stability.

Severely crack down on the practice of illegal fundraising in the name of “private equity funds”

The meeting pointed out that in recent years, my country’s private equity investment fund industry has developed rapidly and has played an active role in serving the real economy and supporting entrepreneurship and innovation. Formulate special administrative regulations to bring private equity investment fund business activities into a legalized and standardized track for supervision, which is conducive to better protecting the legitimate rights and interests of investors and promoting the healthy development of the industry. It is necessary to strengthen source control and delineate the bottom line of supervision in response to outstanding problems in the industry.Severely crack down on illegal financial activities such as illegal fundraising in the name of “private equity funds”.

It is necessary to strengthen the coordination of supervision and management and development policies, implement differentiated supervision of different types of private equity investment funds, especially venture capital funds, and promptly introduce specific policies to promote the development of venture capital funds.

The meeting discussed and passed the “Academic Degrees Law of the People’s Republic of China (Draft)” in principle, and decided to submit the draft to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for review.

Why specifically propose “a group of policy measures”?Expert Interpretation

According to The Paper, “At present, my country’s economy is mainly facing external risks of global trade conflicts and geopolitics, as well as potential conflicts between countries, especially competition between major powers.” Director Zhong Huiyong told reporters.

Zhejiang University International Joint Business Schooldigital economyPan Helin, co-director and researcher of the Financial Innovation Research Center, said that external risks mainly come from two aspects. On the one hand, they come from trade frictions. Competitive game for the dominance of rules.” On the other hand, from the contraction of external demand, due to the Fed’s interest rate hike and the European and AmericanQualcommInflation has led to a decline in demand in Europe and the United States. At present, my country’s economy still has some dependence on foreign trade, so this will affect my country’s exports.

Why did this meeting focus on increasing the intensity of macro policy regulation, focusing on expanding effective demand, strengthening and improving the real economy, and preventing and defusing risks in key areas?

Zhong Huiyong pointed out that the main reasons for emphasizing these four policy measures are that the current economic recovery is still not strong enough, domestic demand, especially the demand of residents and business investment, has not recovered effectively, the ability of technological innovation is not strong, financial risks and hidden debts of local governments The risks are more prominent, so it is necessary to strengthen the response and propose effective policy measures.

The policy measures in these four aspects are aimed at the problems in the four aspects of China’s economy.currencyThe policy is used to regulate the economy and keep the economy within a reasonable range, aiming at stabilizing the economy. Efforts to expand effective demand are aimed at the optimization of the demand side, mainly through increasing efficiency and improving fiscal policies to stimulate demand.

To strengthen and optimize the real economy is to improve high-quality production capacity from the direction of supply-side optimization, and help Chinese enterprises move from the low-end to the high-end of the industrial chain, and from the bottom to the top of the value chain. Preventing and defusing risks is a policy aimed at the current high-leverage areas, and targeted policies are implemented to maintain economic stability. Pan and Lin said.

In addition, the National Standing Committee specifically proposed “a group of policy measures” and emphasized “more powerful”, and qualified policy measures must be “promulgated in a timely manner and implemented promptly”, and the comprehensive effect of policies must be maximized.

Pan Helin believes that the “batch of policy measures” this time will be more powerful than in the past, but also considering the efficiency of the use of financial funds, increasing power and improving efficiency are the dual priorities, so he proposes to exert the comprehensive effect of policies, “no Only use the expansion of fiscal scale, but also do a good job in guiding demand and increasing support for emerging products and services, not just spending money, but also including the government’s approach to optimize the business environment.”

Zhong Huiyong said that the emphasis is on maximizing the comprehensive effect of policies, which means that the coordination between policies and measures of different departments must be strengthened, and joint efforts should be made through policy coordination to give full play to the comprehensive effects of policies, so as to avoid the unfavorable situation that policies of different departments offset each other’s economic impact. as a result of.

(Article source: 21st Century Business Herald)

