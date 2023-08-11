The best mission of the year is from Argotec

Listen to the audio version of the article

Contracts for tens of millions of euros, the expansion of the company perimeter, the start of work for a new headquarters capable of accommodating the additional work.

A new element is added to the golden year of Argotec, the Turin SME which has by now become the absolute protagonist of the global space economy: the victory of the international award for the best mission in the smallsat category.

Obtaining the recognition (AIAA SmallSAt Award), which further strengthens the company’s international reputation, is the Italian microsatellite LICIACube. The selection is the culmination of a process that began with the identification of a shortlist of nine finalists, among which LICIACube was the only Italian mission, followed by an online survey in which people from all over the world voted for the one considered the most deserving.

Finally, the AIAA Small Satellite Technical Committee, also taking into account the outcome of the survey, identified the winner in the Italian mission. LICIACube, coordinated and managed by the Italian Space Agency and designed, built and operated by the Argotec company, saw the involvement of a large national team led by INAF and made up of the Politecnico di Milano, University of Bologna, University of Naples “Parthenope”, CNR-IFAC “Nello Carrara”.

An almost science-fiction mission, the one accomplished, with LICIACube contributing to humanity’s first active Planetary Defense mission, successfully implemented by NASA’s DART probe. Probe that on 26 September 2022 at a distance of 11 million km from the Earth, impacted against the asteroid Dimorphos, the smallest of the double Didymos system, in order to test the kinetic impact technique to divert the trajectory of a body heavenly. LICIACube was launched and traveled integrated on DART up to 15 days before impact, when it was separated, activated and began to operate autonomously. After an orbital correction and navigation phase led by the mission team at the Mission Control Center in Argotec, it made the flyby at a distance of 57 km from the asteroid hit by DART and at a speed of almost 7 km per second, observing the effects of the impact mainly in terms of debris thrown up. The more than 600 images acquired also proved crucial for other aspects such as the reconstruction of the shape of the asteroid, allowing the scientific teams, in the following months, to understand important characteristics on the nature of the small celestial body. LICIACube has achieved full success and achieved several firsts. It was in fact the first time that a small satellite had attempted such a mission in Deep Space, performing a very accurate fly by of a minor body such as an asteroid. Furthermore, it is the first Italian satellite to operate beyond orbits around the Earth, and the third internationally after JPL’s MarCOs.