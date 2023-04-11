Home Business The best robo advisors with a savings plan
The selection of 27 strategies at Scalable Capital is significantly larger. Since Robo has reduced the minimum investment amount and thus also the minimum savings rate for the savings plan to 20 euros per rate, around 85 percent of new customers in asset management have a savings plan. “Here we see a clear upward trend, because the number has risen steadily since then,” says Ina Froehner of Scalable Capital. Depending on the size of the depot, the costs are between 0.49 and 0.75 percent. Whitebox is in third place. Although there are only three strategies to choose from, the service fees are comparatively low at 0.35 percent. It starts at 25 euros. By far the largest selection among the top ranked offers Smavesto with 102 strategies. At EUR 50, the minimum savings rate is higher than that of the competition. The fees are also one percent higher.

Those who prefer it sustainable instead of classic will also find many investment opportunities. The selection of sustainable investment strategies is constantly growing. “The robo-advisors are increasingly focusing on sustainability and are improving their offerings accordingly,” says FMH expert Balke. “Of the 23 robots evaluated, only four have no sustainable strategies and four only offer sustainable strategies.”

