The best stock ideas from the DuZ community for 2023

Episode 242

In the 2022 stock market year, the listeners to “Deffner & Zschäpitz” did significantly better with their ideas than any tech fund. With Equinor there was even a real high flyer. Reason enough to ask the DuZ community again for their ideas at the Christmas party. Also there was regular guest Pip Klöckner, who himself was surprised by many of the ideas.

