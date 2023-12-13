The Best Time to Invest in the Stock Market is Now

Cash Not Forever: Analysts Urging Investors to Consider Shift to Stocks and Bonds From Cash

As the Federal Reserve’s cycle of interest rate hikes pauses, some analysts are advising investors to rethink their investment strategy and consider moving their cash into stocks and bonds. Gargi Chaudhuri, head of investment strategy at BlackRock iShares Americas, believes that the time is ripe for investors to capitalize on the opportunities provided by the stock and bond markets.

“Take advantage of some of these incredible opportunities in the fixed income markets,” Chaudhuri told Yahoo Finance Live. “Take advantage of the companies that are still available to you at reasonable prices.”

Chaudhuri’s analysis of the S&P 500 index returns during the pause period following the Fed’s last rate hike cycle since 1995 indicates that stocks delivered their highest average annual returns during this period. As Chaudhuri sees it, the urgency for investors to move their money into the stock market is based on the potential for the Fed to start cutting rates by the second half of 2024.

In a post from eToro US investment analyst Callie Cox, she advised that while cash has been a relatively safe choice, it shouldn’t be a permanent resting place for investment capital. Cox’s research shows that stocks have outperformed cash during five of the last eight economic cycles, which suggests that missing out on stock market opportunities is a danger of hanging onto cash in the long term.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some flows out of cash and into stocks and bonds,” said Cox. “Either way, that has to be good for the economy and risk assets.”

How long the Fed’s “pause period” will persist and when rate cuts might begin will be crucial factors in determining the ideal time for investors to make the shift from cash into other assets. High-yield savings accounts should also see a return to the levels of recent decades as this shift occurs.

