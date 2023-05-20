The best universities for mechanical engineering

At the universities, it is the institutions from Munich, Aachen, Karlsruhe and Berlin that have been making up the top four places for years. The TU Berlin, which has improved from fourth to second place since 2020, is the winner, while Karlsruhe (4th place) and Aachen (3rd place) are weakening a little.

The shifts in the following places are somewhat clearer. For example, the TU Kaiserslautern has gradually lost ground among the universities, instead of seventh place as in 2020, it is only tenth this year. The opposite development is in the HERE Dortmund to observe. In 2020 it was still in tenth place, this time it is in seventh place.