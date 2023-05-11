The best universities for your career in the university ranking 2023

Next time, Kim Singelmann should probably go to the Hannover Messe incognito. Pretend to be a hostess, a security worker, a trade fair employee. Anything. Just don’t reveal what she really is: an engineering student. That’s how it is, says Singelmann, “I always have a HR manager on hand when I’m interested in a stand”. At TÜV Nord, a conversation with a group representative about hydrogen lasted less than five minutes before he brought in the human resources manager. She immediately invited Singelmann to a “coffee gossip” to chat about “student jobs and perspectives”. At the booth of the engineering service provider DMT, someone from the career service also gave her a card. The sentence: “As an engineer, you really have no problem finding a job here.”