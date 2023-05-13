The best vinegar in Austria comes from the Mühlviertel

Since founding their company “Die Essigmacherinnen” in 2015, the three women have dedicated themselves to the old art of making vinegar from orchards. The fruit is fermented into must by Barbara Peterseil in the Peterseil organic fruit tree and by Eva Eder at the “Pankrazhofer”. At Birgit Stutz in the Dambachler distillery, this is then converted into vinegar with the help of bacteria. This year, the entrepreneurs have already received the “Golden Pear” for the best pear vinegar and, for the second time, Austria’s highest award for the best organic apple cider vinegar (with blossom honey).

The three women now deliver to more than 50 grocery stores in Upper Austria, large chains are not among the customers. They are also present with their products at the salad buffet or in the kitchen in gastronomy, as with Kulti hosts.

That’s not enough for Eva Eder: her passion is to convey the product personally. She likes to go to art and traditional markets, “I want to keep it that way, because everyone should feel me and the vinegar. I’m there so that people can talk to me,” she sparkles with enthusiasm. In the new “Orchard World” at the Pankrazhofer farm, she imparts knowledge (also in guided tours and tastings) about cider pears and apples, cider, frizzante, vinegar and mustard.

