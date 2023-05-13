Home » The best vinegar in Austria comes from the Mühlviertel
Business

The best vinegar in Austria comes from the Mühlviertel

by admin
The best vinegar in Austria comes from the Mühlviertel

Since founding their company “Die Essigmacherinnen” in 2015, the three women have dedicated themselves to the old art of making vinegar from orchards. The fruit is fermented into must by Barbara Peterseil in the Peterseil organic fruit tree and by Eva Eder at the “Pankrazhofer”. At Birgit Stutz in the Dambachler distillery, this is then converted into vinegar with the help of bacteria. This year, the entrepreneurs have already received the “Golden Pear” for the best pear vinegar and, for the second time, Austria’s highest award for the best organic apple cider vinegar (with blossom honey).

The three women now deliver to more than 50 grocery stores in Upper Austria, large chains are not among the customers. They are also present with their products at the salad buffet or in the kitchen in gastronomy, as with Kulti hosts.

That’s not enough for Eva Eder: her passion is to convey the product personally. She likes to go to art and traditional markets, “I want to keep it that way, because everyone should feel me and the vinegar. I’m there so that people can talk to me,” she sparkles with enthusiasm. In the new “Orchard World” at the Pankrazhofer farm, she imparts knowledge (also in guided tours and tastings) about cider pears and apples, cider, frizzante, vinegar and mustard.

author

Ulrike Rubasch

See also  Inflation in the US falls to 6.0 percent in February

Editor Economics

Ulrike Rubasch

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Climate policy: Coal phase-out in the East: Warning...

Wall Street: futures accelerano, Dow Jones a +...

Will real estate prices in Germany rise again...

Big Data: inside the business of the new...

Weekly International Finance | In-depth evaluation: Google PaLM...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Frankfurt Book Fair: physicist Rovelli’s “May 1 speech”...

Return to old rules planned for short-time work...

Businesses, Italy towards a black 2023: inflation and...

“Business Angel”: Second Secretary of State brings Habeck...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy