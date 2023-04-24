Home » The big bankers stick: Ghizzoni puts E-Lendingatwork into liquidation
Business

The big bankers stick: Ghizzoni puts E-Lendingatwork into liquidation

by admin
The big bankers stick: Ghizzoni puts E-Lendingatwork into liquidation

E-Lendingatwork, the fintech of digital consultancy in the two closed financial statements achieved revenues of only 2 thousand euros

Not all fintech they succeed with the hole, even if thrown by excellent partners. A few weeks ago, in fact, a board meeting was held in Milan E-Lendingatwork chaired by Isidore Lucciolaa well-known business consultant and today, among other things, president of Igea Digital Bank (Banca del Fucino group), which decided to put it into liquidation because “the company is not able – reads the report – to achieve its object and in order to avoid a deterioration of the financial situation”.

The company was formed in mid-2020 by L&P Partners Of Firefly which was a 70% shareholder while 30% was equally divided between John Bossihead of the banking group Cherrythe Filedo Of Federico Ghizzoniformer CEO of Unicredit and today president of Rothschild Italia and vice president of Hourglasse Roberto Condulmari former founder of Kairos and today president of the Swiss manager Auriga Partners. E-Lendingatwork was supposed to create and market a digital platform for credit advice and management, but in the two closed accounts He has made revenues for only 2 thousand euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The steady operation of the national carbon market in 2021 injects vitality into the low-carbon transition | Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Shortage of skilled workers – working until 70:...

Ita-Lufthansa, “Stop the closure, it’s still on”. Extension...

The price of gold fell below $2,000, focus...

Will our burgers be made from cabbage waste...

Milan Stock Exchange, closing and analysis of today

Rossmann boss: These three products are getting cheaper

Selvaggia Lucarelli: “Open to Meraviglia, but that wine...

CS billion outflow – How Swiss banks benefit...

According to ECB Director Schnabel, no significant hike...

Ruzza and Lollobaroque: winning couple, thousands of people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy