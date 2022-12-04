Home Business The big benefactors are back one after another!Apple’s “full” resumption of advertising on Twitter, Musk issued a message expressing gratitude_China IT News
(Original title: The big benefactors are back one after another! Apple “fully” resumed advertising on Twitter, Musk posted a thank you)

News from the Financial Associated Press on December 4 (edited by Bian Chun)Tesla CEO Elon Musk said a few days ago that Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on Twitter. That further de-escalated a brewing war between two of the world‘s most powerful technology companies.

Musk made the remarks during a Twitter Spaces chat on Saturday, adding that Apple is Twitter’s biggest advertiser. The billionaire held a voice chat for more than two hours on his private jet, reaching more than 90,000 listeners.

Musk lashed out at Apple last week, accusing it of all but stopping advertising on Twitter and saying Apple threatened to remove Twitter from its app store.

Following a barrage of attacks on Apple, Musk met with Apple CEO Tim Cook and later said the two had a “good conversation” about Twitter’s possible removal from the App Store, in fact. There is a “misunderstanding”. Musk said Cook was “clearly aware that Apple never considered doing this.”

It is reported that Apple spends more than $100 million in advertising on Twitter every year. In addition, the Apple App Store is also one of the main ways for users to download Twitter. Therefore, it is particularly important for Twitter to maintain a good relationship with Apple.

In addition, according to a reporter from the well-known technology media Platformer tweeted on Saturday,Amazon also plans to resume advertising on Twitter, which costs about $100 million a year

See also  Musk Says Twitter's Revenue Has Dropped - WSJ

Musk also tweeted Saturday thanking advertisers for their return to Twitter.

Since Musk bought Twitter, a string of companies including General Mills and Pfizer have suspended advertising on Twitter amid uncertainty over whether the platform will revise its policies against hate speech and misinformation.

Twitter ad revenue has plummeted as advertisers flee. Advertising revenue is the mainstay of Twitter’s revenue. In order to retain advertisers, Twitter last week offered the most generous advertiser incentives in history. If a brand spends a certain amount of money on advertising, it will receive additional impressions.

