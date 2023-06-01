the Big Brother of the Sea and of the fishermen

The house and the green car weren’t enough, the new fishing control system is also arriving

Compulsory CCTV in EU waters on vessels over 18 metres. Electronic tracking of catches, including those of recreational activities. With lots of new sanctions in tow. The agreement of the co-legislators of the European Parliament and Council for the new rules on fishing triggers the Big Brother of the Sea. With the fishermen who become involuntary protagonists of a metamorphosis without equal in the history of the Old Continent, also grappling with the not particularly exciting novelty of lab-produced fish.

States will have to do their part

The text provides that the countries of the Union develop and guarantee systems to track the position and movement of all fishing vessels. With a possible exemption of small boats until 2030. In addition, the states will also have to create a mechanism non-commercial fishing data collection, from tourist events or sporting competitions. In the coming years, it will therefore be necessary to develop a traceability system that will cover both fresh and frozen fish it will also be extended to that worked within five years.

But it doesn’t end here. All fishing vessels will have to be monitored via a Vms (for smaller ones the rules will apply from 2029) and they will be required to record their catches electronically. Even those who carry out recreational fishing will have to record and report catches electronically. The vessels will be equipped with on-board remote electronic monitoring (REM) systems, including closed circuit television (CCTV), to ensure compliance with the landing obligation.

Heavy fines are coming

In fact, the Union plans to change the system of sanctions as well. In particular, the value of fish products caught by a fishing vessel will define the minimum level of the fine applied in the event of a serious violation of the rules. In the event of repeated infringements, the fine will be equal to at least double the average value of the products. As part of the catch certification scheme for illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, a digital system, known as Catch, will be introduced.

For the recreational fishingactivities with catches weighing more than 10 kg or with a value of more than 50 euros will be considered a serious infraction. The margin of tolerance, i.e. the difference between the estimate of the fish caught and the result of the weighing in the port of unloading, will be 10% by speciesincluding small pelagics, the fishing industrial and tropical tuna (under strict control conditions). A margin of tolerance of 20% will be applied for any other species on board not exceeding 100kg and for small-scale fishermensince it is more difficult to estimate the size of small catches.

“Exactly 5 years after the European Commission’s proposal for the revision of the EU fisheries control system, we have reached a political agreement with the Council and the Parliament. The future of fishing it will be modern, digital and guarantee a level playing field for our fishermen,” commented the European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius.

A strategic match for Italy

In our country, the fishing and aquaculture sector is in fact worth 1.4 billion (2022 data). “Thanks to the 334 thousand tons of fish and the 1.4 billion euro turnover in 2020 (of which 66% generated by the fishing sector and 34% by the aquaculture sector), Italy ranks sixth among the EU-27+UK countries by quantity produced and fourth by value of productionconfirming the strategic value of the fish supply chain for the country’s competitiveness” we read in a recent UeCoop-Mipaf report . In particular, the trawling sector in Europe contributes 30% of the total landings of fish products and 40% of revenues, with 7,000 boats of which around 2,000 are Italian. Numbers that speak volumes about the importance of the sector for the Italian economy.

This is why the League promises to give battle

“We cannot be satisfied with the new rules that will be imposed on our fishermen,” he said in a statement Rosanna Conte, MEP of the League, ID coordinator in the Fishing Committee. “Over all, the cameras on board (CCTV) that will have to be must be installed on boats from 18 meters overall length presenting serious risks to the application of the landing obligation. We have always opposed this unacceptable Big Brother to the detriment of fishermen, moreover with a technology that is already outdated. Even on the margin of tolerance we cannot be satisfied, since not enough flexibility is left ”he added.

Furthermore, from his point of view, “the estimates of the quantities in kilograms of fish recorded in the transhipment declaration should not exceed 10% of what is landed or inspected. In the event of accidental catches, the margin of tolerance will be so low that it will be to the full detriment of the fishing multispecies frequent in the Mediterranean. It is objectively difficult to exactly quantify the catch of mixed species and small pelagics, so this tightening will expose fishermen to more frequent penalties,” he specified. Not without showing appreciation for traceability which will guarantee consumers greater safety and information on the fish product. And above all by announcing that “we will oppose the plenary vote in the European Parliament to express our dissent and defend the legitimate demands of fishermen and millions of families who live honestly on fishing”.