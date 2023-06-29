The “Big Four” of the world’s central banks are on the same stage: the United States, Britain and Europe insist on a “hawkish tone” and Kazuo Ueda is unique_Eastern Fortune Network

On Wednesday local time, at the central bank forum hosted by the European Central Bank, European Central Bank President Lagarde, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, Bank of England Governor Bailey and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda sat together to point out the outlook for global monetary policy.

As the host, Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, made the first statement, emphasizing thatIn the baseline scenario, the ECB will continue to raise rates at the July policy meeting. As for the next meeting (September), the European Central Bank will continue to be data-oriented and wait until the meeting to make a decision. There will be a lot of data and new economic expectations before the September meeting.

(Source: live broadcast, the same below)

The governor of the Bank of England, Bailey, who just raised interest rates more than expected last week, explained that although the economy as a whole has shown resilience, inflation is also resilient, so the Bank of England decided to take stronger actions.He understands that there is some concern about the central bank’s move, butThe Bank of England will continue to do “what needs to be done”, and if inflation fails to return to target, it will be a bad outcome。

Powell, who did not raise interest rates at the June policy meeting, also continued to play word games in Portugal. When ridiculed by the Fed for refusing to call the rate hike in June a “pause” or a “skip”, Powell said it was “further maintaining the federal funds rate at current levels” .

Then Powell also emphasized that,The policy rate has not been in a restrictive range for a long time, and the Fed believes that there will be more restrictive policies in the future. Now the labor market is still very tight, driving the growth of real income, consumption and demand, which further increases the tightness of the labor market.The vast majority of members of the Federal Reserve gave the expectation of raising interest rates twice in the economic forecast, mainly because of the data of the last quarter, in which economic growth, the labor market and inflation prospects all exceeded expectations, showing thatAlthough monetary policy is in a restrictive range, it is not restrictive enough and not for long enough。

The Fed chairman also declined to give expectations on the subsequent path of policy, saying thatDoesn’t take the possibility of “sequential rate hikes over the next few meetings” off the table。

As a representative of the “minority” of global monetary policy, the problems faced by Kazuo Ueda are also very different from the previous three. The Governor of the Bank of Japan said,While nominal inflation in Japan has reached 3%, exceeding the policy target of 2%, core inflation remains below that level, which is why the Bank of Japan is keeping its ultra-loose policy unchanged.

What’s more, Japan’s wage inflation rate is probably right around 2%, but if the 2% inflation target is to be achieved, wage inflation needs to be slightly above 2% to match productivity growth, so there is still progress to be made on this front Space.

Regarding the weakening of the yen, Ueda Kazuo said,In addition to the policy of the Bank of Japan, the factors affecting the exchange rate of the yen should also consider the policy decisions made by the other three present. The BOJ monitors the exchange rate very carefully, but it is the finance ministry’s job to decide whether to intervene.

When to make policy adjustments?

Lagarde said that the nominal inflation rate in the euro area has just fallen from 10% to 6%, so they are not thinking about this issue now, nor do they see enough evidence of stable inflation.

As for why the British inflation is “high fever”, Bailey first emphasized that nominal inflation will come down soon. One of the main reasons for long-term high inflation is the long process of canceling energy subsidies.It is expected that the UK inflation rate will decline relatively rapidly in the second half of the year.But the UK also faces chronic labor market tensions, partly due toUK workforce is smaller than it was before the pandemicup. And in the UK,Hiring workers are also slower to return to the workplace in the post-coronavirus world than in other economies。

On the topic of when to exit the ultra-loose policy/yield curve control policy, Kazuo Ueda said,At present, the Bank of Japan expects that domestic inflation will experience a round of decline based on the decline in import prices from now until the end of the year, and then pick up again next year, but the Bank of Japan does not have much confidence in its expectations for the latter stage.If there is finally enough reason to believe that inflation will pick up, it will be an opportunity to adjust monetary policy. As for whether they will repeat the mistakes made by the three next to them (raising interest rates too late), Kazuo Ueda only emphasized that inflation should rise first.

As the least suspenseful answer, Powell continued to emphasize the logic of core inflation, especially the inflation of core non-housing services has not shown much progress. As for a recession, Powell said that while it wasn’t the most likely scenario for him, it was a possibility.

It is worth mentioning that this phenomenon was also mentioned in BlackRock’s mid-year report released on Wednesday. There may be a “recession under full employment” in the future, which means that low unemployment is no longer a sign of economic health.

Will they communicate with each other before deciding on policies?

In view of the fact that the four central banks on the stage are currently “out of step”, it also raises questions about policy coordination.

Bailey said that it is clear that central bankers will not say to each other “what you should do, what I will do”, after all, each is setting policy for the region he governs. Governors do, however, communicate frequently, especially in the face of common shocks in the near future.

Compared with the other three who have been repeatedly tested by the media, Ueda Kazuo, who rarely took the initiative to take the initiative, originally only answered a polite sentence, but he did not expect to be forced to ask by the host“Do you think the other three central banks have tightened too much?” Ueda Kazuo responded with a little embarrassment, “No, no, no, no…”。

Why not consider adjusting policy goals?

Lagarde said that given where we are now, and the series of strategies and decisions that have been made to this end, no one in the room will consider the end point of adjusting the policy rate. At this point in time,Policy makers should stay as focused as inflation。

Kazuo Ueda said Japan has been stuck without inflation expectations for a long time, so the goal now is to decouple from such expectations and link them to “expectations of 2% inflation” in the future. Now we are seeing signs of rising inflation, but it has not yet met policy expectations.

How long does the effect of monetary policy lag?

Bailey said that there are actually many mechanisms in the policy transmission part that are not clear. Take the structural changes in the UK mortgage loan market as an example. Since the last round of tightening cycle, a large number of UK housing loans have shifted to fixed-rate mortgages, accounting for nearly 85% of the stock housing loans.Even though mortgages in the UK are not as long as in the US, this prolongs the transmission of monetary policy. History is not a good guide on this matter.

Lagarde regards the transmission of monetary policy as three stages. First, the financial market will immediately respond to the tightening of the policy; the next step is to look at the impact of the policy on corporate investment and residential mortgages, but now the policies of each country in the euro zone are different. , also due to the increase in the proportion of fixed-rate loans after the subprime mortgage crisis, the speed of transmission has slowed down; the last stage is the third stage, which becomes the inflation we see.

Kazuo Ueda said frankly that Japan has not seen a serious interest rate hike cycle for almost 30 years. When he participated in the policy decision of the Bank of Japan 25 years ago, the policy interest rate in Japan was 20-30 basis points, and it is still negative until now.Based on this, the lag effect of monetary policy can reach at least 25 years.

Powell also said that there is no need to compare the Fed with other central banks.In fact, the United States has not seen such a drastic rate hike for nearly 30 years, so we can only wait and see the follow-up progress on this issue, but in factwe don’t know exactly how。

Now the market thinks you’re almost done raising rates

Both Lagarde and Bailey said central banks will essentially make decisions based on the data they have. Bailey also emphasized,In addition to ending rate hikes, how long you stay at peak rates is a related question, and he doesn’t see rate cuts coming anytime soon。

Regarding the fact that the U.S. financial market has finally begun to slowly accept that “the interest rate will not be cut within this year”, Powell said,The Fed doesn’t care what the market expects, it’s trying to do its own thing. For the Fed, the U.S. stock market is just one part of a broader financial market.

Kazuo Ueda said that the stock market is mainly affected by policy interest rates and economic expectations, and the Bank of Japan has not adjusted policies, soJapan’s stock market rally this year is more likely because investors have become more optimistic about the economic outlook。

What makes you feel optimistic at this point in time?

Lagarde said that today the European Commission released a draft Digital Europe, which isCentral Bank Digital Currency in Europe. This event demonstrates Europe’s ability to act in solidarity and to foresee the future. From the data she obtained, those countries with a low level of digitization are making rapid progress.

Bailey also said that the Bank of England is also carrying out similar digital infrastructure reforms. As for AI, Bailey said that he is currently in the process of learning, focusing on how AI affects the economy and how we can use AI.

For Powell,The main factor affecting inflation is shifting from the shortage of supply caused by the epidemic to the overheating of the labor market is a positive development. If the job market remains relatively unaffected by the decline in inflation, that’s a good sign and hopefully it will continue to be so.

Kazuo Ueda joked that at a time when other banks are considering central bank digital currencies, the Bank of Japan will issue new banknotes next year, which will help boost market confidence in the Bank of Japan.It is a very good sign for Japan that wages and inflation are starting to rise.

Forecast time: what inflation will look like in a year

Bailey: The expectation now is that UK inflation will return to the policy target next year. The Bank of England will start its latest economic forecast in two weeks, so don’t try to fool me now.

Lagarde: Nominal inflation in the euro zone next year will be about 3%.

Powell: The Fed doesn’t think the 2% policy target will be achieved this year or next,In particular, core inflation may not hit target until 2025. If there is a rapid decline in inflation, and we think that will continue, it will constitute a different situation than it is now, and then the rate cuts will start. But we’re nowhere near that now, and it’s not something we’re thinking about right now or in the near future.

Kazuo Ueda:The BOJ’s latest forecast sees inflation hitting 1.8 percent in fiscal 2023 and 2 percent in fiscal 2024. But we don’t have much confidence in our 2024 guesses right now, and those numbers could change.

Is this the most difficult moment of your career?

Bailey & Lagarde & Powell: Yes, but that’s what we do.

Kazuo Ueda: I don’t know, there will be a lot of business trips and press conferences.

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)

Original title: The “Big Four” of the global central bank are on the same stage: the United States, Britain and Europe insist on a “hawkish tone” and Kazuo Ueda is unique

