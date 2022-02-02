Home Business The big resignations: in 2022 2.2 million Italians resigned
The big resignations: in 2022 2.2 million Italians resigned

In 2022, over two million Italians resigned

There are almost 2 million 200 thousand resignations registered in 2022, up 13.8% compared to 2021 when there were 1 million 930 thousand in total. But in the fourth quarter of last year the positive trend recorded in the second quarter of 2021 was interrupted: there were 528,755 resignations with a drop of 6.1% (-34 thousand) compared to the same quarter of 2021, involving more men (-7.2%) than women (-4.4%). This is what emerges from the quarterly note on mandatory communications from the Ministry of Labour to the last quarter of 2022.

In absolute terms, however, the number of resignations remains higher than that recorded in the quarters prior to the onset of the crisis covid; in particular, in the fourth quarter of 2022, terminations due to resignations exceeded those recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 by 86 thousand. Redundancies also date back to 2022: in the whole year, again on the basis of data from mandatory communications, there are over 751 thousand, up by 30.2% compared to 577 thousand in 2021, a period in which it was however, the blockade, decided during the pandemic, is in force.

In the fourth quarter of last year alone, 193,081 were recorded (-4 thousand on the quarter of 2021, -2.3%) and, therefore, as with resignations, the annual growth trend in layoffs is interrupted detected starting from the second quarter of 2021 and also linked to the reduction recorded in the period 2020-2021. In absolute values, in the last three months of 2022 the number of layoffs is still below (-46 thousand units) compared to the level recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019, when the number of layoffs amounted to 240,000 units.

