The big tail is handsome! BYD electric supercar looks up to the U9 new shape released Netizens: the value of the appearance has increased by 100%

At the Yangwang brand press conference on January 5 this year, BYD officially released a million-level new energy off-road model – Looking up U8, and also brought a million-level pure electric performance supercar – Looking up U9.

Previously, Yangwang U8 had made its public appearance, but Yangwang U9 has been holding the pipa half-hidden. A few days ago, BYD officially released a set of new pictures looking up to U9,And confirmed that the new car will meet with you at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 18.

The new picture of Yangwang U9 announced this time has changed a lot from the appearance of the first version.Some netizens bluntly said: “BYD is really too persuasive now. When everyone was complaining about the yellow U9 at the press conference, they changed the shape and color after changing hands.”

There is also a careful netizen who made a comparison chart.It can be seen from the figure that the front and rear lights of the new version look up to U9 from dots to strips, and the overall visual effect is more harmonious. The body color has also changed from yellow to a more textured blue, and a large rear spoiler has been added.

“The comprehensive increase in face value is 100%”, some netizens said.

It is understood thatLooking up to U9, the whole vehicle is equipped with Yisifang power system, and the acceleration from zero to 100 times can reach 2 seconds, and it is equipped with electric butterfly doors.The whole vehicle adopts the family-style design language of the Gate of Time and Space.

Other core specifications are expected to be officially announced at the Shanghai Auto Show.